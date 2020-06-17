25696 West Raska Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets on your Deck in this fenced, secluded community. Access to Chain of Lakes. Large Eat-In kitchen with newly Refinished Cabinets and sliders to Roomy Deck. This 3 bedroom home has New Windows Throughout. Kitchen has newer all black appliances, 5 ceiling fans and fixtures throughout home. Beautiful New Laminate Floor in spacious Living Room. New Carpet throughout. 2nd floor bedrooms with Large Windows for natural lighting and view of Lake. Lower Level Family room or Master suite 2nd Full Bath has large Jetted Tub. Newer LG Front Loading Washer and Dryer, New Furnace. 2 Car Garage is detached, but near the front door. Extra guest parking in back. Garage has built in extra storage, coded door and two openers. NO PETS. NO EVICTIONS. NO SMOKING. credit score above 680, 2X the monthly rent in income Background and Credit check required on all applicants over 18