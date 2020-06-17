All apartments in Fox Lake Hills
Fox Lake Hills, IL
25696 West Raska Lane
25696 West Raska Lane

25696 West Raska Lane · No Longer Available
25696 West Raska Lane, Fox Lake Hills, IL 60046

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
guest parking
extra storage
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets on your Deck in this fenced, secluded community. Access to Chain of Lakes. Large Eat-In kitchen with newly Refinished Cabinets and sliders to Roomy Deck. This 3 bedroom home has New Windows Throughout. Kitchen has newer all black appliances, 5 ceiling fans and fixtures throughout home. Beautiful New Laminate Floor in spacious Living Room. New Carpet throughout. 2nd floor bedrooms with Large Windows for natural lighting and view of Lake. Lower Level Family room or Master suite 2nd Full Bath has large Jetted Tub. Newer LG Front Loading Washer and Dryer, New Furnace. 2 Car Garage is detached, but near the front door. Extra guest parking in back. Garage has built in extra storage, coded door and two openers. NO PETS. NO EVICTIONS. NO SMOKING. credit score above 680, 2X the monthly rent in income Background and Credit check required on all applicants over 18

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 25696 West Raska Lane have any available units?
25696 West Raska Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fox Lake Hills, IL.
What amenities does 25696 West Raska Lane have?
Some of 25696 West Raska Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25696 West Raska Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25696 West Raska Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25696 West Raska Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25696 West Raska Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fox Lake Hills.
Does 25696 West Raska Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25696 West Raska Lane does offer parking.
Does 25696 West Raska Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25696 West Raska Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25696 West Raska Lane have a pool?
No, 25696 West Raska Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25696 West Raska Lane have accessible units?
No, 25696 West Raska Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25696 West Raska Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25696 West Raska Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25696 West Raska Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25696 West Raska Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
