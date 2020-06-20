7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive

Amenities
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 19 x 15 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace and Hardwood Flooring, 14 x 10 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Second Floor Provides 16 x 13 Master Suite with Walk In Closet and Private Bathroom, 14 x 10 Second Bedroom, 10 x 10 Third Bedroom, Full Hallway Bathroom, Second Floor Laundry, 500 Square Foot Basement Includes 18 x 14 Family Room and Fourth Bathroom, Extra Storage Room, Two Car Attached Garage, Weed and Feed, Lawn Care and Snow Removal Included, Community Pool Privileges Available, Available 07/01/2020.