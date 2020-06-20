All apartments in Fairview Heights
Find more places like 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview Heights, IL
/
7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:20 AM

7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive

7016 Conner Pointe Drive · (618) 624-2502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairview Heights
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7016 Conner Pointe Drive, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 19 x 15 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace and Hardwood Flooring, 14 x 10 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Second Floor Provides 16 x 13 Master Suite with Walk In Closet and Private Bathroom, 14 x 10 Second Bedroom, 10 x 10 Third Bedroom, Full Hallway Bathroom, Second Floor Laundry, 500 Square Foot Basement Includes 18 x 14 Family Room and Fourth Bathroom, Extra Storage Room, Two Car Attached Garage, Weed and Feed, Lawn Care and Snow Removal Included, Community Pool Privileges Available, Available 07/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive have any available units?
7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive have?
Some of 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Heights.
Does 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive does offer parking.
Does 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive has a pool.
Does 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln
Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Similar Pages

Fairview Heights 1 BedroomsFairview Heights 2 Bedrooms
Fairview Heights Apartments with BalconyFairview Heights Apartments with Pool
Fairview Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, IL
Ellisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity