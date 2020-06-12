/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:29 PM
139 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, IL
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7200 W. Palmer St. Unit 1SW
7200 West Palmer Street, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Unit 1SW Available 07/01/20 Elmwood Park Condo - Property Id: 83634 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83634 Property Id 83634 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844765)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7610 Grand Ave #3F
7610 West Grand Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
995 sqft
7610 Grand Ave #3F Available 06/15/20 Great 2bed/1bath with Balcony, Spacious Bedrooms - Don't let this one get away! Spacious 2 bed/1 bath in Elmwood Park. Balcony for fresh air! Bright living room. Separate dining room great for entertaining.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2912 North 75th Avenue - 2
2912 North 75th Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
550 sqft
Completely rehabbed, all brand new Available: April or May 1st Rent is only $1350 see video walkthrough: https://www.youtube.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood Park
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1114 N. Harlem unit 2
1114 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
1114 N.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E
1420 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
2000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 Br, 1.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Maywood
1 Unit Available
1650 Riverwoods Drive
1650 Riverwoods Drive, Melrose Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1434 sqft
STUNNING 2 BED, 2 BATH UNIT AVAILABLE IN A TOP NOTCH BUILDING THAT IS IN A GREAT MELROSE PARK LOCATION.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
7237 West Addison Street
7237 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Come check out this incredible 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo for rent with 2 parking spaces! This condo has gleaming hardwood floors throughout along with floor to ceiling windows in the dining room area and attractive lighting all the way
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
6650 West Belmont Avenue
6650 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Clean, quiet, 2nd flr Apt (top floor), in Chicago's Schorsch Vlillage neghborhood. Near Belmont & Oak Park w/ 2 Bd, Huge LR & Formal DR.2 sleeve A/C units. Coin laundry on-site. Near Brickyard shopping center & Harlem-Irving Plaza only 1.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
2237 North Sayre Avenue
2237 North Sayre Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Large 2 bedroom unit on 1st floor, freshly remodeled, hardwood floors and crown mouldings. Kitchen pantry and enclosed porch make for plenty of storage. Heat and water included.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8107 Grand Avenue
8107 Grand Ave, River Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
Very large and clean deluxe 2 bedroom apt in secure building. Unit has just had a custom paint job, with hardwood floors, new closet doors and ceiling fan. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and newer cooktop. b/i oven, and one sleeve A/C unit.
1 of 12
Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1534 Park Avenue
1534 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath unit with updated kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. Includes all utilities except for electric. Garage parking included. Great location...walking distance to Dominican University.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood Park
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$845
613 sqft
Welcome to 5201 W Washington Blvd in South Austin on the West side of Chicago! This property offers Studio, 1-Bedroom, and 2-Bedroom apartments for rent. Live within walking distance to local restaurants, numerous schools, and Columbus Park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
O'Hare
110 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
$
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
621 sqft
Great location in the South Austin neighborhood. Building has on-site laundry and is close to the CTA Green Line and Blue Line. Units include free heat and have spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
25 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
575 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$990
650 sqft
Located between West Augusta Boulevard and La Follette Park. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a range and a refrigerator. Friendly community include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5036 W Quincy St
5036 West Quincy Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
650 sqft
Within walking distance of the Blue Line for access to the greater Chicago area. Units with hardwood floors, spacious living areas and free heat. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5706 W Lake St
5706 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
988 sqft
Recently renovated units featuring patio/balcony with parking available. Walk to Central station to catch the L. Across the street from Austin Park and convenient to Levin Park as well.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
647 N Mayfield Ave
647 N Mayfield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
These recently rehabbed apartments come with free heat, over-sized rooms and natural wood floors. Enjoy separate dining room and fitted appliances. Only a short distance to the CTA route 91. Just off N Austin Blvd.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
