7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2

7549 West Belden Avenue · (224) 333-1969
Location

7549 West Belden Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Awesome Condo available for rent ! - 7549 W Belden Ave #2 is an awesome condo in Elmwood Park, IL 60707, coming with one bed and one bath, with a lot of natural light, the kitchen comes with a granite countertop with lots of storage spaces, Parking is on the street, laundry is at the basement, along with extra storage.

For faster response please submit your inquiry online using the link below and we will get back to you during the next business day, serious inquiries, please!

Rent Application link:- https://bit.ly/7549WBeldenAveUNIT2

(RLNE3957993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 have any available units?
7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 have?
Some of 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 currently offering any rent specials?
7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 is pet friendly.
Does 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 offer parking?
Yes, 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 does offer parking.
Does 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 have a pool?
No, 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 does not have a pool.
Does 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 have accessible units?
No, 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
