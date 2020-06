8213 STATE Street

Amenities

EXTREMELY NICE BUILDING FOR LEASE. PERFECT LOCATION!! CAN LEASE RIGHT SIDE FOR ONLY $800 A MONTH. LEFT SIDE HAS BEEN RENTED. TOTALLY RENOVATED IN 2007, INCLUDING HVAC. THREE OFFICES ON EACH SIDE, WHICH INCLUDES A LARGE OPEN AREA PER SIDE. THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE BUILDING FEATURES A KITCHENETTE AREA, HALF BATH AND A 3/4 BATH. BOTH SIDES HAVE ACCESS TO LARGE STORAGE AREAS IN THE BACK. THE LEFT SIDE OF THE BUILDING HAS ACCESS TO THE BLACK METAL FENCED PARKING AREA WITH ABUNDANCE OF LIGHTING. WAS PREVIOUSLY USED AS CAR LOT. WOULD BE IDEAL FOR DAY CARE!! LEFT SIDE HAS LARGE HALF BATH. BRAND NEW RUBBER ROOF (JULY 27, 2018)!! RENTERS RESPONSIBLE FOR OWN UTILITIES INCLUDING WATER, SEWER, HEATING AND COOLING, AND GRASS CUTTING. ONE YEAR LEASE REQUIRED. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!