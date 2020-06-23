Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning guest parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking

Available 08/17/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238166



NOW LEASING For The 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR!

Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 901 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL. Bedrooms have closets and are roughly 12' X 11'. Carpeting throughout. Linoleum in kitchen and bathrooms. Apartment has central heat and air. Washer and dryer in unit. Kitchen has gas range, large microwave, dishwasher, and lots of cabinet space! Buildings have on site parking for residents with parking pass. Unfortunately there is no guest parking. Secure doors to building and street.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238166

Property Id 238166



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5882887)