Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

885 Regent Dr

885 Regent Drive · (815) 787-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

885 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL 60115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1105 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,105

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238193

NOW LEASING For The 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR!
Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 901 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL. Bedrooms have closets and are roughly 12' X 11'. Carpeting throughout. Linoleum in kitchen and bathrooms. Apartment has central heat and air. Washer and dryer in unit. Kitchen has gas range, large microwave, dishwasher, and lots of cabinet space! Buildings have on site parking for residents with parking pass. Unfortunately there is no guest parking. Secure doors to building and street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238193
Property Id 238193

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5882970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 Regent Dr have any available units?
885 Regent Dr has a unit available for $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 885 Regent Dr have?
Some of 885 Regent Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 885 Regent Dr currently offering any rent specials?
885 Regent Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 Regent Dr pet-friendly?
No, 885 Regent Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb.
Does 885 Regent Dr offer parking?
Yes, 885 Regent Dr offers parking.
Does 885 Regent Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 885 Regent Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 Regent Dr have a pool?
No, 885 Regent Dr does not have a pool.
Does 885 Regent Dr have accessible units?
No, 885 Regent Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 885 Regent Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 885 Regent Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 885 Regent Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 885 Regent Dr has units with air conditioning.
