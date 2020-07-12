Apartment List
246 Apartments for rent in Deerfield, IL with parking

29 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,683
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1249 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
8 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,318
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,407
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.

1 Unit Available
943 Waukegan Road
943 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
795 sqft
1 Bedroom Near Downtown, Train & Parks! - Property Id: 217865 COMPLETELY REMODELED very large 1 bedroom with modern appliances, cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood floors! Great place to live! Quiet location - across the street from the

1 Unit Available
Briarwoods
505 Margate Terrace
505 Margate Terrace, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Available 10/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 bath house in Deerfield's best school - Property Id: 78936 This fabulous rental house is approximately 1,540 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms & a 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1000 Waukegan Rd
1000 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
735 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Like New 1 Bedroom ...

1 Unit Available
335 Milford Road
335 Milford Road, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
The unit is vacant for showing, and move in ready! Beautifully updated and immaculately cared for spacious townhome in sought-after Coromandel community in school district 109 (South Park elementary school).

1 Unit Available
Brookside
1006 Brookside Lane
1006 Brookside Lane, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2074 sqft
PERFECT HOME TO CALL MY HOME!!! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT LOCATION-CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, TRAIN AND EXPRESSWAY. AWARDED SCHOOLS AND PARKS NEARBY. EVERYTHING IS UPDATED.

1 Unit Available
Deerfield Park
1720 Clavinia Avenue
1720 Clavinia Avenue, Deerfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2496 sqft
Renovated interior street home. 4 generous bdrms inc Master Ste, 2 full & 1/2 bath. Bright newer kitchen. Granite countertops. Large 1 st fl Fam Rm w/fireplace leads to gorgeous private fenced yard, covered brick paver patio, child playset, garden.
1 Unit Available
Sanders Prairie
4134 BORDEAUX Drive
4134 Bordeaux Drive, Northbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2505 sqft
THE LARGEST TOWNHOME AT THE BEST LOCATION IN SANDERS PRAIRIE! END UNIT W/ GORGEOUS & PRIVATE VIEW! GREAT FLOOR PLAN W/2 STORY LIV.& DIN. RM., HRWD FLRS. 9 FT CEILINGS. KITCHEN W/ 42 INCH CABINETS. FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE.

1 Unit Available
23379 Forest Court
23379 Forest Court, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2054 sqft
Private location conveniently located close to two train lines, major highways & shopping in the Bannockburn Elementary school district (nationally ranked as a Blue Ribbon School) and Deerfield High School district.
19 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
58 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
14 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
17 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
10 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
24 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
7 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,507
1798 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
4 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.

1 Unit Available
1717 BURNING BUSH Lane
1717 Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2600 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 bath remodeled split level home in Mt Prospect's Woodview Manor Subdivision.Oversized custom kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
666 Central Ave
666 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$900
Available 08/01/20 FURNISHED Studio in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 234073 Charming FURNISHED studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

1 Unit Available
1500 Sandstone Dr
1500 Sandstone Drive, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
Spacious 2BR 2BA condo for rent. (2br - 1330 ft2) - Property Id: 306663 $1350. 1330 sq ft. Spacious 2-bedroom 2-bathroom unfurnished condo in Wheeling. 2nd floor unit in a 3-store building. Hot water, heat, gas, & garbage pick-up included.

1 Unit Available
730 Judson 07
730 Judson Ave, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,145
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
730 Judson 07 - Property Id: 268357 Highland Park studio w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach.

1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.
City Guide for Deerfield, IL

Welcome to Deerfield! This North Chicagoland city is quiet, friendly and incredibly safe. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Located a little less than 30 miles from the Loop, you can easily access Chicago from the downtown Deerfield METRA station, which will probably be preferable to the notorious rush hour traffic. Jobs aside, you probably won’t have to make too many trips into the Windy City, as Deerfield’s got plenty amenities to keep you busy. You’ll find tons of shopping, dining and entertainment at the outdoor shopping district known as Deerfield Square located in the city center, as well as other establishments throughout town.

Overall, Deerfield has an extremely family-friendly vibe. In fact, in 2007, BusinessWeek.com rated the city as one of the “50 Best Places to Raise Children.” With great schools, parks and libraries, as well as an amazing safety record, you won’t have any worries settling down with kids in this area. Young singles are within close proximity to both Northwestern’s campus in nearby Evanston, as well as some of Chicago’s young, hip northern neighborhoods.

Regardless of where you end up settling in Deerfield, you’ll be sure to find a great, safe rental with wonderful amenities. The only problem you might have is finding cheap apartments here. While it is less expensive then apartment rentals in Chicago proper, all the attractions and comfort of this safe, ritzy suburb come at a high price.

In the city center you’ll find tons of apartment complexes with great amenities, including gyms and clubhouses. With everything from studio apartments to three bedroom apartments for rent, these rentals cater to everyone from the commuting young professional to established families. Renting in this area will also put you within close proximity to the METRA station and Deerfield Square. Two bedroom apartments in this area usually range from $1100 to $1500.

North of the city center you’ll find the campus of Trinity International University, an evangelical school of about 3,000 students. There are a few slightly more affordable rentals in this area that cater to students, frequently offering short-term leases. Two bedrooms in this area range from $1000 to $1200.

Just west of TIU, you’ll find a quiet, settled neighborhood with a few apartments and rental homes available. Prices for two bedrooms in this neighborhood vary based on property type, but you can generally find large, well-maintained homes for $1500 to $1700.

If you’re relocating to Deerfield with a four-legged friend, allow yourself plenty of time to secure a pet friendly rental. While many properties don’t permit pets of any kind, a handful of others will be both cat and dog friendly. Most, however, require an additional security deposit or monthly fee of up to $100.

This small pet annoyance aside, you’ll be sure to enjoy all the suburban comfort that this northern Chicago suburb has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Deerfield, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Deerfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

