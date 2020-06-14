Apartment List
/
IL
/
deer park
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

169 Apartments for rent in Deer Park, IL with garage

Deer Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Results within 1 mile of Deer Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
158 Walton Street
158 Walton St, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Incredibly Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Apartment in Barrington! Garage space, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, walking distance to train - What more could you ask for? Your next home is ready and waiting for you!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Barrington Hillcrest Acres
1 Unit Available
101 Tudor Drive
101 Tudor Drive, Barrington, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2728 sqft
For Rent! Updated home in a cul-de-sac with hardwood floors, kitchen with cherry cabinets and island , master suite with two walk-in closets and completely updated private bath! Near forest preserves, lakes, shopping and golf! Upgrades within the

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Concord Village
1 Unit Available
145 Rosehall Drive
145 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
Very Popular Model * In A Picture Perfect Location In The Concord Village Neighborhood * Very Private Location * Nice Floor Plan * Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen With 9' Ceilings * Balcony Off Of Kitchen * 3 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
555 Christopher Drive
555 Christopher Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4279 sqft
Custom 2 story 4,300 square feet Brick dream home with elegant open layout sitting on 1.
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
102 Ironwood Court
102 Ironwood Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2384 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house in award winning school districts. Beautiful great room addition with Anderson sliding doors and skylights. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Full basement for extra storage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1203 Ranch View Ct
1203 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
248 Shady Ln
248 Shady Lane, North Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area,

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
530 Burnt Ember Lane
530 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2314 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with finished basement. Kitchen w/white shaker style cabinets. granite counter tops and stainless steel Samsung appliances. Sliding door leads to private back yard w/concrete patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hearth Stone
1 Unit Available
4794 Amber Circle
4794 Amber Circle, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Light and bright 2 Story townhome in desirable Heathstone is available for rent! Spacious Earl model with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths offers a private back yard and patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
457 South Kensington Court
457 Kensington Court, Palatine, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2560 sqft
Whytecliff subdivision. Well maintained bright single family home in award winning schools. Fantastic Location, sitting on cul-de-sac, within Walking Distance from Award Winning Schools (Fremd High School & Hunting Ridge Elem) .

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
461 North Cambridge Drive
461 North Cambridge Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Wonderful 2-story townhome in beautiful Cornell Lakes. Spacious townhome has own entrance, garage, 2.5 baths, in -unit washer/dryer, bay window. More pictures to come. Home available 8/1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1265 Clover Lane
1265 Clover Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1772 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1265 Clover Lane in Hoffman Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
330 East Russell Street
330 East Russell Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath on the entire second level of a 3 unit building. Walking distance to Metra train, shops, restaurants, and bars. Brand new bathrooms. Sun filled living room with a wall of windows. New flooring and freshly painted throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1283 RANCH VIEW Court
1283 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1395 sqft
MUST SEE!!! BRIGHT & SPACIOUS GREAT TOWN HOME IN SPOERLEIN FARMS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SKYLIGHT, VAULTED CEILINGS, LARGE UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, UPDATED BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITIES, NEWER WATER HEATER, ALL NEW PAINT, ALL NEW

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
601 West RAND Road
601 North Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 601 West RAND Road in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Mill Grove
1 Unit Available
65 Old Mill Grove Road
65 Old Mill Grove Road, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1155 sqft
Great Opportunity To Live In The Old Mill Grove Subdivision * New Appliances, New Carpet & Freshly Painted Move In Ready Ranch With A Huge Fenced Yard, Extra Deep 2 Car Garage, Updated Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets with a Breakfast Bar & Ample

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Heron's Crossing
1 Unit Available
22682 North South Krueger Road
22682 South Krueger Road, Kildeer, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3900 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained home on just under 1 Acre.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3400 North Old Arlington Heights Road
3400 N Old Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1338 sqft
Absolutely GORGEOUS and UPGRADED 2 bedroom + 2 baths condo on 4th floor elevator building w/heated garage! Large and open eat-in kitchen w/island, granite countertops & ceramic tile floors! Luxury master suite w/oversized tub, separate shower,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Deer Park, IL

Deer Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Deer Park 2 BedroomsDeer Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeer Park 3 BedroomsDeer Park Accessible ApartmentsDeer Park Apartments with Balcony
Deer Park Apartments with GarageDeer Park Apartments with GymDeer Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeer Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDeer Park Apartments with Parking
Deer Park Apartments with PoolDeer Park Apartments with Washer-DryerDeer Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsDeer Park Furnished ApartmentsDeer Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarpentersville, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILGrayslake, ILLake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, IL
Niles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILAntioch, ILRiver Forest, ILMcHenry, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILBartlett, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College