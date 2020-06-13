/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Deer Park, IL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,293
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Deer Park
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
46 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
238 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
47 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
6 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$986
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
$
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,593
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome community! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
Similar Pages
Deer Park 2 BedroomsDeer Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeer Park 3 BedroomsDeer Park Accessible ApartmentsDeer Park Apartments with Balcony
Deer Park Apartments with GarageDeer Park Apartments with GymDeer Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeer Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDeer Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarpentersville, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILGrayslake, ILLake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, IL