Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage extra storage oven refrigerator

This rarely available 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath duplex in Downtown Crystal Lake is clean, neutral and move in ready!! Eat in kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer included, plenty of storage, walk down 6 ft concrete crawl space with a ton of additional storage, 1 car garage and private yard all in walking distance to train, Starbucks, downtown shopping, restaurants, library and schools! Hurry this won't last long! CONTACT CO-LISTER WITH ANY QUESTIONS ON THIS LISTING!!