639 Virginia Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Newly rehabbed 2-bed unit available for immediate occupancy with lN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER. Enjoy the natural light, cathedral ceilings and a private MASTER BATH. Never worry about anyone above you! Gorgeous new flooring, vanities, & fresh paint. Maple kitchen cabinets with granite and stainless steel appliances Move into a unit that feels brand new. Water, garbage, lawn care & snow removal included in the rent. Your own outdoor balcony to enjoy the evening air overlooking the green space. Secure entry and well-managed complex. Close to shopping, Northwest Hwy, bike path & Three Oaks Rec. 2 resident and 2 guest parking passes.