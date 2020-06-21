All apartments in Crystal Lake
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:27 PM

639 Virginia Road

639 Virginia Road · (847) 877-9881
Location

639 Virginia Road, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 867 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Newly rehabbed 2-bed unit available for immediate occupancy with lN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER. Enjoy the natural light, cathedral ceilings and a private MASTER BATH. Never worry about anyone above you! Gorgeous new flooring, vanities, & fresh paint. Maple kitchen cabinets with granite and stainless steel appliances Move into a unit that feels brand new. Water, garbage, lawn care & snow removal included in the rent. Your own outdoor balcony to enjoy the evening air overlooking the green space. Secure entry and well-managed complex. Close to shopping, Northwest Hwy, bike path & Three Oaks Rec. 2 resident and 2 guest parking passes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Virginia Road have any available units?
639 Virginia Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 639 Virginia Road have?
Some of 639 Virginia Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Virginia Road currently offering any rent specials?
639 Virginia Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Virginia Road pet-friendly?
No, 639 Virginia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crystal Lake.
Does 639 Virginia Road offer parking?
Yes, 639 Virginia Road does offer parking.
Does 639 Virginia Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 639 Virginia Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Virginia Road have a pool?
No, 639 Virginia Road does not have a pool.
Does 639 Virginia Road have accessible units?
No, 639 Virginia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Virginia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 Virginia Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 639 Virginia Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 Virginia Road does not have units with air conditioning.
