1640 Quail Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Move right into this stunning, updated home in Crystal Lake. This home features tons of natural light, 6 panel doors, updated lighting, custom crown molding, and new A/C, furnace, water heater, humidifier, roof, driveway, and new paint and carpet throughout!!! Dramatic two-story foyer opens to a spacious living room with french doors to an office with an additional set of french doors!! The formal dining room leads to a butler's pantry~perfect for entertaining. The updated gourmet chef's kitchen features 42- raised panel cabinets with bead board side panels, granite countertops, beautiful back-splash, new stainless appliances, an island with cook-top, and large eat-in area with slider to brick paver patio. Cozy up to the gas fireplace on a cold winter's night in your family room with recessed lighting and vaulted ceilings. Upstairs there is a huge master suite with double doors, sitting area, a separate makeup/vanity area, walk-in closet, and a master bath with double sinks, tub and separate shower. The spacious basement is waiting to be finished for even more additional living space. Enjoy the picturesque, professionally landscaped yard from your paver patio. The home is wi-fi enabled to control the climate (Nest), and garage door (Craftsmen). This home has everything!!!