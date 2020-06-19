All apartments in Crystal Lake
1640 Quail Way

1640 Quail Way · No Longer Available
Location

1640 Quail Way, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Hunters West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Move right into this stunning, updated home in Crystal Lake. This home features tons of natural light, 6 panel doors, updated lighting, custom crown molding, and new A/C, furnace, water heater, humidifier, roof, driveway, and new paint and carpet throughout!!! Dramatic two-story foyer opens to a spacious living room with french doors to an office with an additional set of french doors!! The formal dining room leads to a butler's pantry~perfect for entertaining. The updated gourmet chef's kitchen features 42- raised panel cabinets with bead board side panels, granite countertops, beautiful back-splash, new stainless appliances, an island with cook-top, and large eat-in area with slider to brick paver patio. Cozy up to the gas fireplace on a cold winter's night in your family room with recessed lighting and vaulted ceilings. Upstairs there is a huge master suite with double doors, sitting area, a separate makeup/vanity area, walk-in closet, and a master bath with double sinks, tub and separate shower. The spacious basement is waiting to be finished for even more additional living space. Enjoy the picturesque, professionally landscaped yard from your paver patio. The home is wi-fi enabled to control the climate (Nest), and garage door (Craftsmen). This home has everything!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Quail Way have any available units?
1640 Quail Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal Lake, IL.
What amenities does 1640 Quail Way have?
Some of 1640 Quail Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Quail Way currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Quail Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Quail Way pet-friendly?
No, 1640 Quail Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crystal Lake.
Does 1640 Quail Way offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Quail Way does offer parking.
Does 1640 Quail Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 Quail Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Quail Way have a pool?
No, 1640 Quail Way does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Quail Way have accessible units?
No, 1640 Quail Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Quail Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 Quail Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 Quail Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1640 Quail Way has units with air conditioning.
