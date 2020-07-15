/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 PM
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cortland, IL
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Cortland Estates
230 McMillan Ct, Cortland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$757
878 sqft
Welcome To Cortland Estates Apartments! Cortland Estates offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. Here at Cortland Estates, we don't just rent apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Cortland
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
9 Units Available
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
850 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom floor plans, this complex offers spacious layouts and proximity to the Huskie Bus line and the entrance to Lincolnshire West. Units include garbage disposals, large closets, eat-in kitchens, and window coverings.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
7 Units Available
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$940
850 sqft
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
318 Barberry Ct
318 Barberry Ct, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path Open Floor Plan Washer and Dryer in
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
316 Barberry Ct
316 Barberry Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kishwaukee Park
2179 SYCAMORE Road
2179 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Excellent Rental Suites, 2 bed & 2 bath With Luxury Finishes!! Large Open Living Room With Patio Sliding Doors To Private Balcony - Open Kitchen & Split Bedroom Layout! Master Has It's Own Private Bath & WIC & Second Bedroom Has Full Hallway Bath!
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
871 Regent Dr
871 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
750 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238237 Now Lease for the 2020-2021 School Year. Availability starting in August. Two bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 945 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
945 Regent Dr.
945 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
856 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 231806 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! WE WILL HAVE 1 APARTMENT AVAILABLE APRIL 30th 2020. Availability starting in August. Two bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 945 Regent Dr.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
846 Spiros Ct
846 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
750 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238270 NOW RENTING FOR 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR. Our 2 bedroom 2 baths come with a full kitchen,dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
820 West Hillcrest Drive
820 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1080 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
826 West Hillcrest Drive
826 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
219 West State Street
219 W State Street, Sycamore, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1650 sqft
Cute upper apartment located downtown Sycamore. 2BR, 2BA with all appliances, front and back entrance. Assigned parking. Easy access to retail, restaurant and office/government. Will entertain furnishing for extra fee.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
437 West State Street
437 W State Street, Sycamore, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1325 sqft
Executive Suites Ready Now!! Largest Unit In The Building!! 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths With Large Living/Dining Room. Master Suite Has Walk IN Closet - Private Full Bath. 2nd Bedroom Has Full Hall Bath - Double Closet.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Naperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRockford, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILSycamore, ILHampshire, ILPingree Grove, ILYorkville, ILHuntley, ILNorth Aurora, IL