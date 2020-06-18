All apartments in Collinsville
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1306 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL 62234

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1306 Ridgewood Ct. · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Duplex with Fireplace, 1.5 Baths and Private Backyard!! - Three bedroom duplex in Collinsville.
Upstairs has a living room with fireplace, kitchen with full bath and three bedrooms.
Lower level has a large family room Plus a half bath and large utility room ! Private back yard and a 2 Car Garage!

* Eligibility requirements for all rentals:
You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify.
Income must be validated with check stubs.
You must also provide a valid state ID.

When you find a rental that you love, there is a $35 fee for credit and criminal background check to apply.

(RLNE4652276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Ridgewood Ct. have any available units?
1306 Ridgewood Ct. has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1306 Ridgewood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Ridgewood Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Ridgewood Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Ridgewood Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collinsville.
Does 1306 Ridgewood Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Ridgewood Ct. does offer parking.
Does 1306 Ridgewood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Ridgewood Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Ridgewood Ct. have a pool?
No, 1306 Ridgewood Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Ridgewood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1306 Ridgewood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Ridgewood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Ridgewood Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Ridgewood Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Ridgewood Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
