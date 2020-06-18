1306 Ridgewood Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Three Bedroom Duplex with Fireplace, 1.5 Baths and Private Backyard!! - Three bedroom duplex in Collinsville.

Upstairs has a living room with fireplace, kitchen with full bath and three bedrooms.

Lower level has a large family room Plus a half bath and large utility room ! Private back yard and a 2 Car Garage!



* Eligibility requirements for all rentals:

You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify.

Income must be validated with check stubs.

You must also provide a valid state ID.



When you find a rental that you love, there is a $35 fee for credit and criminal background check to apply.



(RLNE4652276)