Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Two Bedroom duplex in Collinsville! Large living room with fireplace and two large bedrooms. Lower level has family room, utility room and garage with opener! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished. One small dog or cat are allowed (under 35 lbs). There is a one time, non-refundable pet fee of $350. Must be neutered or spayed! Directions: Vandalia then East on California, Right on Eileen, Right on Lester, Left on Ridgewood.