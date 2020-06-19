All apartments in Champaign
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

1308 Myrtle Beach Ave.

1308 Myrtle Beach Ave · (217) 388-1140
Location

1308 Myrtle Beach Ave, Champaign, IL 61822
Boulder Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. · Avail. Aug 7

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. Available 08/07/20 Recently built 3-bed, 2.5-bath home available for August! - Available for August!

This professionally designed 2-story single-family duplex home invites comfort and exudes modern luxury. Enjoy family time in your spacious living room that is enhanced with a cozy fireplace, or inspire your inner chef with an elegant kitchen featuring modern stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter-tops, and plenty of cabinetry. Two and a half baths accompany three generously sized bedrooms. A full unfinished basement and 2-car garage are added space features. $25 monthly utility fee covers sewer costs.

Contact us to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5736322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. have any available units?
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. have?
Some of 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. have a pool?
No, 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
