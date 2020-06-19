Amenities

1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. Available 08/07/20 Recently built 3-bed, 2.5-bath home available for August! - Available for August!



This professionally designed 2-story single-family duplex home invites comfort and exudes modern luxury. Enjoy family time in your spacious living room that is enhanced with a cozy fireplace, or inspire your inner chef with an elegant kitchen featuring modern stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter-tops, and plenty of cabinetry. Two and a half baths accompany three generously sized bedrooms. A full unfinished basement and 2-car garage are added space features. $25 monthly utility fee covers sewer costs.



(RLNE5736322)