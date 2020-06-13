/
10 Apartments for rent in Charleston, IL📍
204 W Grant Ave
204 West Grant Avenue, Charleston, IL
4 Bedrooms
$350
Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment within walking distance from O'Brien Stadium and Lantz Arena. Washer&Dryer in the unit.
1420 10th St
1420 10th Street, Charleston, IL
4 Bedrooms
$350
1420 10th Street Available 07/27/20 4 bedroom/1.5 bathroom house in a quiet, residential area in town. $350 per bedroom and pet friendly. Make this cute house a home! 217-345-6210 teigan@eiprops.com (RLNE5669072)
1108 4th St Apt 5
1108 4th Street, Charleston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$425
The apartment is 2 1/2 blocks North from Eastern Illinois University Campus. 1108 and 1114 4th Street Apartments has two bedrooms, one bath, stacked washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, microwave, air conditioning, and free off-street parking.
1056 2nd St
1056 2nd Street, Charleston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$375
1056 2nd Street Available 07/20/20 2 bed/1 bath unit for $375 per bedroom. 6 bed/2 bath unit for $275 per bedroom. Both are options here! These units are located behind Morton Park in Charleston.
409 W Hayes Ave
409 West Hayes Avenue, Charleston, IL
6 Bedrooms
$375
409 W Hayes Ave Available 07/20/20 Calling all EIU athletes! This is the home for you! 6 bedrooms/2 bathroom house located within a 2 min walking distance to O'Brien Stadium! Open floor plan with a large kitchen/dining area and a large living
812 Taft Ave
812 Taft Avenue, Charleston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$375
812 Taft Ave Available 07/27/20 Located right off of 9th St! Close to campus! Washer and Dryer in unit! Pet Friendly! Living room comes furnished! These won't last long! Reach out today! 217-345-6210 teigan@eiprops.com (RLNE5669143)
1919 9th Street
1919 9th Street, Charleston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$790
851 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 851; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $790.00; IMRID19969
Village Pointe
1511 Division Street, Charleston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$350
1511 Division Street Available 08/03/20 At this location we have 3 bed/2 bath units, as well as, 2 bed/2 bath units. $350 per bedroom with trash and lawn care included.
1407 Charleston Ave
1407 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL
1 Bedroom
$605
Brand new remodel available March 1, 2020. 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with complimentary WiFi internet included with rent. Building under new ownership. Excellent downtown location in the heart of the Mattoon business district.
119 N 22nd St
119 N 22nd St, Mattoon, IL
1 Bedroom
$605
Available May 1st, 2020. Just finished a complete remodeling Summer of 2018. Large 650 sq ft one-bedroom, one-bath apartment with eat in kitchen and living room. Ground floor unit.
