Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park internet access internet cafe

Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service. We take pride in our communities and are dedicated to exceeding our resident's expectations – and yours.