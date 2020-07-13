Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

52 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Champaign, IL

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
$
14 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
$
10 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
17 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,169
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
Studio
$425
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$495
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 9 at 02:43pm
6 Units Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$599
744 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$509
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gentry Square in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkland Ridge
2510 Covington Dr
2510 Covington Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath close to Parkland - 3 Bed 2.5 bath duplex. Close to Heritage Park and Parkland College.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1412 Scottsdale
1412 Scottsdale Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1412 Scottsdale Available 09/15/20 Nice 3 Bedroom - This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath has all appliances including washer and dryer plus a fenced yard and garage. Lawn care is included with rent. Pet Friendly. Available September 15 (RLNE2036748)

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2303 Glenoak
2303 Glenoak Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
2303 Glenoak Available 09/15/20 Spacious 3Bed/2Bath - Located off Mattis Ave in Champaign this 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home has hardwood floors, fireplace, attached one car garage, spacious kitchen and dining room, and fully fenced backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3
3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1254 sqft
3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Garden Hills
1510 Williamsburg
1510 Williamsburg Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1036 sqft
1510 Williamsburg Available 08/10/20 Conveniently located 3-bed, 1-bath home available for August! - Available for August! This 3-bed home is centrally-located and features an updated kitchen and bath paired with in-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 W. Washington
208 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$995
208 W.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 W. Washington
212 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$924
212 W.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Garden Hills
1703 Joanne Ln.
1703 Joanne Lane, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
836 sqft
1703 Joanne Ln. Available 10/15/20 1703 Joanne Ln.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clark
706 W John
706 West John Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1062 sqft
706 W John Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 bath close to Hopscotch Bakery - Cute 3 bedroom home has all refinished hardwood floors and unfinished basement, big back yard that is fenced and a 1 car garage. Full bath upstairs. Half bath in basement.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1827 Parkdale
1827 Parkdale Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
Available for July! 3-bed, 1-bath house located in Green Meadow Subdivision! - Available for July! This adorable 3-bed, 1-bath house is located in Green Meadow Subdivision.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3911 Aberdeen Rd.
3911 Aberdeen Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1314 sqft
3911 Aberdeen Rd.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clark
702 S. McKinley Ave.
702 South Mckinley Avenue, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2084 sqft
CLARK PARK- 3 BED 3 BATH - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on the edge of Clark Park, was completely remodeled November 2019, & features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, study, kitchen with new stainless

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clark
205 W. John
205 West John Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
205 W. John Available 08/10/20 Price Reduced!! - (RLNE5469806)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Garden Hills
1317 Hedge Road
1317 Hedge Road, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
This home is available NOW! We do accept Section 8 on this home. Enjoy extra storage space in the 1 car detached garage! Located close to the shopping & restaurants on Prospect Avenue.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Creve Coeur Drive
603 Creve Coeur Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1400 sqft
603 Creve Coeur Drive Available 08/07/20 Updated 3-bed, 2-bath ranch style home available for August! - Available in August! Beautifully updated ranch just 2 blocks from Powell Park and minutes away from all the shopping and dining options on North

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave.
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1800 sqft
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. Available 08/07/20 Recently built 3-bed, 2.5-bath home available for August! - Available for August! This professionally designed 2-story single-family duplex home invites comfort and exudes modern luxury.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
3413 Stoneway Ct.
3413 Stoneway Court, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1225 sqft
3413 Stoneway Ct. Available 06/08/20 Now leasing for June! - Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath zero lot home in Boulder Ridge.

