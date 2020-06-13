/
urbana
101 Apartments for rent in Urbana, IL📍
98 Units Available
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$519
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$564
863 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,
1 Unit Available
714 W. Washington
714 West Washington Street, Urbana, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2010 sqft
714 W. Washington Available 08/15/20 714 W. Washington, Urbana IL. - For Rent Nice, furnished house with fenced yard and porch 1 block from campus off Lincoln Avenue; also 1 block from bus stop.
1 Unit Available
704 W. Illinois
704 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
Now available! - (RLNE5407882)
1 Unit Available
404 W. Springfield
404 West Springfield Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
404 W. Springfield Available 08/06/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5765151)
1 Unit Available
2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
2005 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2100 sqft
2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3-bed, 2.
1 Unit Available
204 N Lincoln Ave
204 North Lincoln Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2613 sqft
204 N Lincoln Ave - 204 N Lincoln Ave Available 08/01/20 New Listing - ***NEW LISTING***Available to Rent for in August for the 2020/2021 school year.
1 Unit Available
324 E. Fairlawn Dr.
324 East Fairlawn Drive, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
324 E. Fairlawn Dr.
1 Unit Available
2114 Rainbow View Rd
2114 Rainbow View, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
2114 Rainbow View Rd Available 08/08/20 3BED/1.5BATH Availble Early August. - 3 BED 1.5 BATH located in east Urbana. Walking distance to schools, businesses, and parks! 2 miles to downtown Urbana.
1 Unit Available
310 W. Green
310 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
310 W. Green Available 08/22/20 Urbana On-Campus House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** Spacious 3 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Green St one block from The Urbana Free Library.
1 Unit Available
805 N. Busey Ave.
805 North Busey Avenue, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
805 N. Busey Ave. Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5725981)
1 Unit Available
3030 E. Stillwater Landing #202
3030 Stillwater Landing, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
3030 E. Stillwater Landing #202 Available 07/01/20 2bed Condo near Stone Creek Golf Course - Located in southeast Urbana, this premium property has vaulted ceilings, upgraded appliances, and two large bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
406 Highland
406 E Highlands Dr, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
406 Highland Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - Three bedroom, 1 bath bath home available in August. 1.5 car detached garage. Eat in kitchen. Nice size back yard. Pets are considered. (RLNE5505325)
1 Unit Available
713 W. Springfield
713 West Springfield Avenue, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
713 W. Springfield Available 08/10/20 Now leasing for August 2020! - (RLNE5488186)
1 Unit Available
1601 Wiley
1601 Wiley Drive, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Available soon! - (RLNE4022452)
1 Unit Available
802 W. Iowa
802 West Iowa Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,380
802 W. Iowa Available 08/22/20 On-Campus Urbana House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** 5 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Iowa St, one block off Lincoln Ave.
1 Unit Available
502 W. Green St. Unit #201
502 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
502 W. Green St. Unit #201 Available 08/19/20 Available for August 2020! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect intersection of privacy, space, affordability, and location.
1 Unit Available
115 W. Pennsylvania
115 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
115 W. Pennsylvania Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE2132820)
1 Unit Available
808 W. Oregon
808 West Oregon Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
Large 4-bedroom house just blocks from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This spacious 4-bedroom house offers a great location that is walking distance to the Main Quad.
1 Unit Available
807 W. California
807 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
807 W.
1 Unit Available
3026 Stillwater #101
3026 E Stillwater Lndg, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
3026 Stillwater #101 Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - You will love this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Features gas fire place and walk-in closets. Pets are considered. Garbage and sewer included. Please call today to set up a viewing.
1 Unit Available
1704 Trails Drive
1704 Trails Drive, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
B Available 07/10/20 Leasing for July! Only $1195---don't wait! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath, two story town home located in the Deerfield subdivision in Urbana! Chefs kitchen includes a huge pantry and newer appliances, including a dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
808 West Illinois Street
808 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1000 sqft
3BR2 Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1398! 3 bedrooms with 2.25 bathrooms and walk in closets. New floors, cabinets, counter tops, vanities and lighting. Open concept living/dining. Kitchen has updated appliances. This place is awesome.
1 Unit Available
2019 Fletcher Street
2019 Fletcher Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
949 sqft
2019 Fletcher Street Available 08/07/20 Amazing 2 bedroom home available for August! - This 2-bed, 1-bath home at the corner of Mumford and Fletcher in Urbana is just what you're looking for.
1 Unit Available
1406 Eastern Dr.
1406 Eastern Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
1406 Eastern Dr. Available 08/05/20 1406 Eastern Dr. Urbana, IL.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Urbana, the median rent is $583 for a studio, $716 for a 1-bedroom, $889 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,116 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Urbana, check out our monthly Urbana Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Urbana area include University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois Wesleyan University, and Parkland College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Urbana from include Champaign, Bloomington, Decatur, Rantoul, and Sullivan.