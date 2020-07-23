/
92 Apartments for rent in Champaign County, IL📍
27 Units Available
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
Studio
$425
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$495
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
11 Units Available
South Pointe Commons
200 West Frost Avenue, Rantoul, IL
3 Bedrooms
$575
1415 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$765
2017 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$765
1750 sqft
South Pointe Commons invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. South Pointe Commons provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Rantoul, IL.
5 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
70 Units Available
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$539
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$559
863 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,
19 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,169
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
7 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Golfview Village
620 Willow Pond Rd, Rantoul, IL
2 Bedrooms
$530
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$620
1185 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities, a convenient location and top-notch apartment rentals, Golfview Village Apartments in Rantoul, IL is an ideal apartment community you’ll be proud to call home.
3 Units Available
Falcon Way Townhomes
909 N Maplewood Dr, Rantoul, IL
1 Bedroom
$470
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$585
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$640
1100 sqft
Falcon Way, located just minutes from Champaign-Urbana, offers big-city conveniences with the small-town charm. We excel in areas like proven on-site management, 24/7 maintenance, and dependable snow removal.
6 Units Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$599
744 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$509
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
Contact for Availability
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gentry Square in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
8 Parsley Dr.
8 Parsley Dr, Savoy, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
8 Parsley Dr. - Parsley-Zebe Available 09/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo - Vaulted ceiling in this beautiful home with a gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
207 Pfeffer Road
207 Pfeffer Road, Champaign County, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
Available 07/24/20 Available SOON! Two Bedroom, One Bathroom apartment. Huge eat in kitchen with built in microwave. Washer/dryer hook up in unit. Front porch and a back porch. This is a small community close to Urbana Aldi and WalMart.
1 Unit Available
Parkland Ridge
2710 Natalie
2710 Natalie Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2-bed townhouse available now! - This beautiful 2-bed, 2-bath townhouse with an attached 2-car garage features a spacious living room with gas fireplace, master bedroom suite, priviate patio area and a fenced in yard.
1 Unit Available
1109 W Clark St
1109 West Clark Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
1109 W Clark St Available 08/15/20 One of a Kind! - Rare Lustron home with unfinished basement in a great location; old town Champaign. 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Master Bedroom features built in shelving and desk.
1 Unit Available
110 E. Park St.
110 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
110 E. Park St. Available 08/07/20 Renovated 4-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August! - This beautiful house is perfect for a family, young professionals, or roommates.
1 Unit Available
1191 CR. 800 E.
1191 Cr 800 E, Champaign County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2755 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom - This beautiful Victorian Farm home, originally built in 1903 was moved to it's current location in 1988 and put on a poured concrete new dry basement foundation, with ample ceiling height.
1 Unit Available
2207 Cureton
2207 Cureton Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
New property available now! - This beautiful corner home has all you need! With a fenced in back yard, attached 2 car garage and beautiful hardwood floors, you will feel right at home! Call us today to set up a tour! (RLNE5896516)
1 Unit Available
604 East Harding Drive
604 Harding Drive, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1354 sqft
Brand NEW construction . 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Open concept living room, dining and kitchen. Easy care, wood like floors EVERYWHERE and perfect lighting accents. Top of the line appliances in the gourmet kitchen along with 2 pantries.
1 Unit Available
2303 Glenoak
2303 Glenoak Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
2303 Glenoak Available 09/15/20 Spacious 3Bed/2Bath - Located off Mattis Ave in Champaign this 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home has hardwood floors, fireplace, attached one car garage, spacious kitchen and dining room, and fully fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
808 W. Oregon
808 West Oregon Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
Large 4-bedroom house just blocks from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This spacious 4-bedroom house offers a great location that is walking distance to the Main Quad.
1 Unit Available
504 E Airport Rd
504 East Airport Road, Champaign County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$799
928 sqft
504 E Airport Rd Available 08/07/20 Available for August! 2-Bed Duplex Home in Urbana! - Available in August! Enjoy the best of both worlds in your new home on Airport Road - country serenity with city convenience.
1 Unit Available
301 South 4th Street
301 South Fourth Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1188 to $1210 -10 and 12 month leases available!! One semester for $1450 Fully Furnished! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms with bathtub/shower and a walk in closet in each bedroom.
1 Unit Available
503 East Springfield Avenue
503 East Springfield Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
820 sqft
2BR Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August -$1220 for the whole apartment NOT per bedroom! 10 month lease also available. THIS is the very last one! Super fast fiber optic internet, trash, sewer and recycling included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
808 West Illinois Street
808 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1000 sqft
3BR2 Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1398! 10 and 12 month leases available! ONE SEMESTER AVAILABLE AT $1550!! 3 bedrooms with 2.25 bathrooms and walk in closets. New floors, cabinets, counter tops, vanities and lighting.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Champaign County area include University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University, Parkland College, and Heartland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Champaign, Bloomington, Terre Haute, Normal, and Decatur have apartments for rent.