furnished apartments
14 Furnished Apartments for rent in Champaign, IL
Last updated June 12 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$599
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 E Park St
210 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,899
2000 sqft
210 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Huge, Furnished 5-Bedroom Home Near U of I Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This huge, over 2,000 sq. ft., furnished home features so many great amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
204 North Neil Street #B
204 North Neil Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3200 sqft
Huge Remodeled and Furnished Downtown Champaign Loft Apartment! Utilities included! - This 4-bed, 4.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
503 East Springfield Avenue
503 East Springfield Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
820 sqft
2BR Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August --$1220 for the whole apartment NOT per bedroom. THIS is the very last one. Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with bathtub/showers. Each bedroom has a walk in closet with built ins.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 South 4th Street
301 South Fourth Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1140 to $1210 Only 2 left, hurry! Fully Furnished! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms with bathtub/shower and a walk in closet in each bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
714 W. Washington
714 West Washington Street, Urbana, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2010 sqft
714 W. Washington Available 08/15/20 714 W. Washington, Urbana IL. - For Rent Nice, furnished house with fenced yard and porch 1 block from campus off Lincoln Avenue; also 1 block from bus stop.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
802 W. Iowa
802 West Iowa Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,380
802 W. Iowa Available 08/22/20 On-Campus Urbana House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** 5 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Iowa St, one block off Lincoln Ave.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
502 W. Green St. Unit #201
502 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
502 W. Green St. Unit #201 Available 08/19/20 Available for August 2020! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect intersection of privacy, space, affordability, and location.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
808 W. Oregon
808 West Oregon Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
Large 4-bedroom house just blocks from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This spacious 4-bedroom house offers a great location that is walking distance to the Main Quad.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
807 W. California
807 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
807 W.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
808 West Illinois Street
808 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1000 sqft
3BR2 Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1398! 3 bedrooms with 2.25 bathrooms and walk in closets. New floors, cabinets, counter tops, vanities and lighting. Open concept living/dining. Kitchen has updated appliances. This place is awesome.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
310 W. Green
310 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
310 W. Green Available 08/22/20 Urbana On-Campus House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** Spacious 3 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Green St one block from The Urbana Free Library.
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
308 West California Avenue - 2
308 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
180 sqft
Bedroom 2 is the largest bedroom of this 4 bed 4 bath house. Full house is 1762 sf with shared common areas including kitchen, dining room and living room.
