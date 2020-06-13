/
/
rantoul
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:14 PM
8 Apartments for rent in Rantoul, IL📍
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
5 Units Available
Golfview Village
620 Willow Pond Rd, Rantoul, IL
2 Bedrooms
$530
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$580
1185 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities, a convenient location and top-notch apartment rentals, Golfview Village Apartments in Rantoul, IL is an ideal apartment community you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
South Pointe Commons
200 West Frost Avenue, Rantoul, IL
3 Bedrooms
$575
1415 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$765
2017 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$765
1750 sqft
South Pointe Commons invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. South Pointe Commons provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Rantoul, IL.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Falcon Way Townhomes
909 N Maplewood Dr, Rantoul, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$565
1100 sqft
Falcon Way, located just minutes from Champaign-Urbana, offers big-city conveniences with the small-town charm. We excel in areas like proven on-site management, 24/7 maintenance, and dependable snow removal.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
113 W Campbell St - B
113 W Campbell Ave, Rantoul, IL
1 Bedroom
$460
600 sqft
Come check out this 1 bedroom, 1 bath Located close to Downtown Rantoul. We are small dog and cat friendly with a one time pet fee.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
113 W Campbell St - C
113 West Campbell Avenue, Rantoul, IL
1 Bedroom
$460
600 sqft
Come check out this 1 bedroom, 1 bath Located in Rantoul. We are small dog and cat friendly with a one time pet fee.
Results within 1 mile of Rantoul
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2879 CR 1500E
2879 County Road 1500 E, Champaign County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2000 sqft
Now leasing for July! - Beautiful brick 4 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse located in Rantoul on one acre of land. Home features large front porch, original woodwork, attic, unfinished basement, and large detached garage. (RLNE5120269)
Results within 10 miles of Rantoul
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
504 E Airport Rd
504 East Airport Road, Champaign County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$799
928 sqft
504 E Airport Rd Available 08/07/20 Available for August! 2-Bed Duplex Home in Urbana! - Available in August! Enjoy the best of both worlds in your new home on Airport Road - country serenity with city convenience.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2507 Brownfield Rd
2507 Brownfield Rd, Champaign County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
725 sqft
2507 Brownfield Rd Available 08/15/20 2Bedroom/1Bath duplex - Quaint 2bedroom- 1bath duplex just north of 1-74 off Cunningham Ave in Urbana. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room, Kitchen. Kitchen Appliances included. Pet Friendly (monthly fees apply).
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Rantoul, the median rent is $465 for a studio, $572 for a 1-bedroom, $709 for a 2-bedroom, and $891 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rantoul, check out our monthly Rantoul Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Rantoul area include University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University, Parkland College, and Heartland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rantoul from include Champaign, Bloomington, Normal, Decatur, and Urbana.