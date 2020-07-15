/
52 Apartments For Rent Near Illinois
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$539
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$549
863 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
Studio
$425
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$495
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$599
744 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$509
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
1405 Lincolnwood Drive
1405 Lincolnwood Drive, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1537 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is a must see! It comes with vinyl flooring in the large eat-in kitchen, carpet in the 4 large bedrooms, and vinyl wood plank throughout the living room and hallways.
604 East Harding Drive
604 Harding Drive, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1354 sqft
Brand NEW construction . 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Open concept living room, dining and kitchen. Easy care, wood like floors EVERYWHERE and perfect lighting accents. Top of the line appliances in the gourmet kitchen along with 2 pantries.
2207 Cureton
2207 Cureton Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
New property available now! - This beautiful corner home has all you need! With a fenced in back yard, attached 2 car garage and beautiful hardwood floors, you will feel right at home! Call us today to set up a tour! (RLNE5896516)
Clark
717 S. Randolph St. - 33
717 South Randolph Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$720
950 sqft
This unit has a private balcony/patio, a large living room & galley kitchen with a dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space. There is a swimming pool to enjoy in the summer months and a nice courtyard to enjoy year round.
910 Lanore
910 Lanore Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 Lanore Available 06/01/20 Now leasing for June! - Come tour this adorable 3 bedroom home! It has been completely updated with wood laminate flooring, an open kitchen with new cabinets, sliding glass door onto the back patio in the fenced yard,
301 South 4th Street
301 South Fourth Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1188 to $1210 --10 and 12 month leases available! Fully Furnished! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms with bathtub/shower and a walk in closet in each bedroom.
615 E. Harding
615 Harding Drive, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
615 E. Harding Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE3068870)
Clark
506 James Street South
506 South James Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1460 sqft
Excellent location - 4 blocks from Clark Park. Updated with oak floors, stainless appliances, fireplace in living room, formal dining room. 2 large bedrooms with built-ins. Master has walk-in closet. Family room in basement. Fenced yard.
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant
502 W. Green St. Unit #201
502 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
502 W. Green St. Unit #201 Available 08/19/20 Available for August 2020! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect intersection of privacy, space, affordability, and location.
406 Highland
406 E Highlands Dr, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
406 Highland Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - Three bedroom, 1 bath bath home available in August. 1.5 car detached garage. Eat in kitchen. Nice size back yard. Pets are considered. (RLNE5505325)
503 East Springfield Avenue
503 East Springfield Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
820 sqft
2BR Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August --$1220 for the whole apartment NOT per bedroom! 10 month lease also available. THIS is the very last one! Super fast fiber optic internet, trash, sewer and recycling included in the rent.
2706 South 1st Street
2706 South First Street, Champaign County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Available NOW! -$1190! 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths ready now. This duplex has so much space for the money. A living room and a family room and a dining room! Washer/dryer hook ups. 3 nice sized bedrooms have great storage space.
212 W. Washington
212 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$924
212 W.
208 W. Washington
208 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$995
208 W.
807 W. California
807 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
807 W.
808 W. Oregon
808 West Oregon Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
Large 4-bedroom house just blocks from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This spacious 4-bedroom house offers a great location that is walking distance to the Main Quad.
1204 W Springfield Ave
1204 West Springfield Avenue, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1204 W Springfield Ave Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom with basement! - 3 BR/1 Bath with Hardwood floors. Partially Finished basement. Attached garage. Large fenced back yard with nice deck off dining room. Washer/dryer hookups in basement.
310 W. Green
310 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
310 W. Green Available 08/22/20 Urbana On-Campus House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** Spacious 3 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Green St one block from The Urbana Free Library.
802 W. Iowa
802 West Iowa Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
802 W. Iowa Available 08/22/20 On-Campus Urbana House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** 5 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Iowa St, one block off Lincoln Ave.
808 West Illinois Street
808 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1000 sqft
3BR2 Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1398! 10 and 12 month leases available! ONE SEMESTER AVAILABLE AT $1550! 3 bedrooms with 2.25 bathrooms and walk in closets. New floors, cabinets, counter tops, vanities and lighting.