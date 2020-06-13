/
/
decatur
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
1 Apartments for rent in Decatur, IL📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Mound Park
11 Units Available
Moundford Terrace
3750 N Woodford St, Decatur, IL
1 Bedroom
$431
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$556
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1179 sqft
Discover\nMoundford Terrace and you'll discover the quality of a comfortable, carefree, and enjoyable lifestyle.\nEnjoy\nA unique Apartment Community designed to offer generous amenities and energy efficient features.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Decatur, the median rent is $443 for a studio, $531 for a 1-bedroom, $697 for a 2-bedroom, and $951 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Decatur, check out our monthly Decatur Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Decatur area include University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University, Parkland College, and University of Illinois at Springfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Decatur from include Champaign, Springfield, Bloomington, Normal, and Urbana.