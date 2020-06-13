1 Apartments for rent in Sullivan, IL

/
3 Units Available
Westport
2 Westport Dr, Sullivan, IL
1 Bedroom
$561
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$758
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the charming town of Sullivan, IL, Westport offers affordable apartments with a variety of amenities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sullivan rentals listed on Apartment List is $690.
Some of the colleges located in the Sullivan area include University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Parkland College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sullivan from include Champaign, Decatur, Urbana, Savoy, and Charleston.