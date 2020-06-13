Apartment List
/
IL
/
champaign
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:43 PM

100 Apartments for rent in Champaign, IL

📍
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
$
10 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,319
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
$
24 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
39 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1325 sqft
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
Studio
$425
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$495
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$599
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
1 Unit Available
Watersedge Apartments
936 Waterview Way, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSCALE APARTMENTS IN CHAMPAIGN, IL\nWelcome to Watersedge Apartments, Champaign's premiere upscale community. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for in a home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gentry Square in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clark
1 Unit Available
702 S. McKinley Ave.
702 South Mckinley Avenue, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2084 sqft
CLARK PARK- 3 BED 3 BATH - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on the edge of Clark Park, was completely remodeled November 2019, & features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, study, kitchen with new stainless

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Creve Coeur Drive
603 Creve Coeur Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1400 sqft
603 Creve Coeur Drive Available 08/07/20 Updated 3-bed, 2-bath ranch style home available for August! - Available in August! Beautifully updated ranch just 2 blocks from Powell Park and minutes away from all the shopping and dining options on North

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
306 N. Fair
306 North Fair Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$945
1500 sqft
306 N. Fair Available 08/15/20 Extra Large 2 bedroom with Sunroom! - You'll be surprised at the size! This 2 bedroom has a large living room, dining room and large master bedroom with double closets, separate laundry room and lots of storage space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden Hills
1 Unit Available
4 Hedge Ct.
4 Hedge Court, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
4 Hedge Ct. Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath- CENTRAL Champaign - Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $1600 of VERIFIABLE income per month.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3770 Thornhill
3770 Thornhill Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1250 sqft
3770 Thornhill Available 08/15/20 Available Now! 2 Bdrm Condo! - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo with all the amenities! Swimming pool, gym and beautiful grounds in a private condo community in southwest Champaign.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sawgrass
1 Unit Available
3907 Summer Sage Ct.
3907 Summer Sage Court, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1948 sqft
3907 Summer Sage Ct. Available 08/15/20 3907 Summer Sage Ct. Champaign IL. - 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1404 Centennial
1404 Centennial Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! - (RLNE5719831)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden Park
1 Unit Available
1405 Winding Ln.
1405 Winding Lane, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1302 sqft
1405 Winding Ln. Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE4890107)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2003 S Mattis, Unit E
2003 South Mattis Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
870 sqft
2003 S Mattis, Unit E Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath - Double Balconies! - Two bedroom, One bathroom unit located close to business, shopping and restaurants. Front and Back balconies! Onsite Parking available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 W. Washington
210 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$985
210 W.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clark
1 Unit Available
205 W. John
205 West John Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
205 W. John Available 08/10/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE5469806)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 E Park St
210 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,899
2000 sqft
210 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Huge, Furnished 5-Bedroom Home Near U of I Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This huge, over 2,000 sq. ft., furnished home features so many great amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sawgrass
1 Unit Available
754 Sedgegrass Dr.
754 Sedgegrass Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1664 sqft
754 Sedgegrass Dr. Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available for July! - Available for July! Masterful design and modern luxury come together in this immaculate tri-level duplex.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden Hills
1 Unit Available
1510 Williamsburg
1510 Williamsburg Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1036 sqft
1510 Williamsburg Available 08/07/20 Conveniently located 3-bed, 1-bath home available for August! - Available for August! This 3-bed home is centrally-located and features an updated kitchen and bath paired with in-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2405 Lawndale Dr
2405 Lawndale Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1025 sqft
Great 3-bedroom, 1-bath home in West Champaign Available for June! - Available in June! Great three bedroom, one bath home in West Champaign. This home has updated flooring throughout, as well as an updated kitchen.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
204 North Neil Street #B
204 North Neil Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3200 sqft
Huge Remodeled and Furnished Downtown Champaign Loft Apartment! Utilities included! - This 4-bed, 4.

Median Rent in Champaign

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Champaign is $723, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $898.
Studio
$589
1 Bed
$723
2 Beds
$898
3+ Beds
$1,128
City GuideChampaign
Bob Dylan wrote a song about it. The Old ‘97s (Illinois’ own) sing Dylan’s song with pride. You could say that Champaign (heavy accent on the “a”—it is Illinois, after all) is a grass roots kinda place with a fancy sounding name. You would be sorta right.

A small town with an urban feel. Champaign may be surrounded by farms, but it's no one-horse town. In fact, over 80,000 residents would agree that the city is filled with culture, a historic yet vibrant and newly restored downtown and a home town feel.

Getting a Taste of Champaign

It’s Illinois so you know it will be COLD here in the winter months. If you have dreamed of a white Christmas, this is your spot. It gets pretty warm here between June and August (in the 80s), so be sure your new pad has some working A/C.

Travel wise, this city covers all of its bases. Road warriors, bike lovers and public transit-goers can get in and around the city of Champaign in no time. Car owners can rely on I-57, I-72, I-74 to get from point A to point B. Railroad travel on the Illinois Central Railroad Line will take passengers in any and all directions. The Green and Yellowhopper bus line will bring residents throughout Champaign or you can hop on the regular ‘ol bus line and ride to your destination for $1. You can’t get much for a dollar these days, so hop on for old time’s sake.

Neighborhoods in Champaign:

The city of Champaign can be divided into three sections. Each area offers something different to the city, whether it’s outdoor space/greenbelts, restaurants or museums and activities.

Neil St. and surrounding area: Here in Downtown, new apartments share street names with older, established homes, parks, shopping and dining. Looking to be entertained? Head out to one of the local bars, theatres or festivals (Roger Ebert hosts his film festival here every year) in this urban neighborhood. Apartment living down here is a mix of newer apartments with work/live feel, townhomes and historic homes in Old Downtown that have been split into several apartments.

First St and University Ave.: Midtown is truly exciting and eclectic neighborhood. And it does so with unique retail stores, a commercial district, a beltway (Boneyard Greenway) and great housing options. Many of the apartments here feature great resident perks (balconies, pools, remodeled units.) Midtown makes commuting a breeze since it is centrally located and close to I-74 and US 45. Walking and biking is very popular in this part of town and within minutes you can be off the couch, grabbing takeout at a local spot or taking a stroll around the museum (Champaign County History Museum).

Fifth St. and Green St.: Area is walkable, friendly and vibrant—city living but with ease. Historic and established single-family area are the majority here, although some newer homes and many apartment complexes are scattered about here too.

Now that you have gotten a feel for this fine city and the laidback lifestyle it endorses, it's time to pack your bags. Champaign may sparkle with personality, but don’t let the fancy sounding name fool you, this place is as down to earth as they come. Grass roots meets hi-rise. Folk rock meets film festivals in Champaign. We know you’ll love calling this Midwest town your new home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Champaign?
In Champaign, the median rent is $589 for a studio, $723 for a 1-bedroom, $898 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,128 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Champaign, check out our monthly Champaign Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Champaign?
Some of the colleges located in the Champaign area include University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Parkland College, Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University, and Heartland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Champaign?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Champaign from include Bloomington, Normal, Decatur, Urbana, and Rantoul.

Similar Pages

Champaign 1 BedroomsChampaign 2 Bedrooms
Champaign Apartments with ParkingChampaign Dog Friendly Apartments
Champaign Pet Friendly Places