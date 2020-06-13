100 Apartments for rent in Champaign, IL📍
A small town with an urban feel. Champaign may be surrounded by farms, but it's no one-horse town. In fact, over 80,000 residents would agree that the city is filled with culture, a historic yet vibrant and newly restored downtown and a home town feel.
It’s Illinois so you know it will be COLD here in the winter months. If you have dreamed of a white Christmas, this is your spot. It gets pretty warm here between June and August (in the 80s), so be sure your new pad has some working A/C.
Travel wise, this city covers all of its bases. Road warriors, bike lovers and public transit-goers can get in and around the city of Champaign in no time. Car owners can rely on I-57, I-72, I-74 to get from point A to point B. Railroad travel on the Illinois Central Railroad Line will take passengers in any and all directions. The Green and Yellowhopper bus line will bring residents throughout Champaign or you can hop on the regular ‘ol bus line and ride to your destination for $1. You can’t get much for a dollar these days, so hop on for old time’s sake.
The city of Champaign can be divided into three sections. Each area offers something different to the city, whether it’s outdoor space/greenbelts, restaurants or museums and activities.
Neil St. and surrounding area: Here in Downtown, new apartments share street names with older, established homes, parks, shopping and dining. Looking to be entertained? Head out to one of the local bars, theatres or festivals (Roger Ebert hosts his film festival here every year) in this urban neighborhood. Apartment living down here is a mix of newer apartments with work/live feel, townhomes and historic homes in Old Downtown that have been split into several apartments.
First St and University Ave.: Midtown is truly exciting and eclectic neighborhood. And it does so with unique retail stores, a commercial district, a beltway (Boneyard Greenway) and great housing options. Many of the apartments here feature great resident perks (balconies, pools, remodeled units.) Midtown makes commuting a breeze since it is centrally located and close to I-74 and US 45. Walking and biking is very popular in this part of town and within minutes you can be off the couch, grabbing takeout at a local spot or taking a stroll around the museum (Champaign County History Museum).
Fifth St. and Green St.: Area is walkable, friendly and vibrant—city living but with ease. Historic and established single-family area are the majority here, although some newer homes and many apartment complexes are scattered about here too.
Now that you have gotten a feel for this fine city and the laidback lifestyle it endorses, it's time to pack your bags. Champaign may sparkle with personality, but don’t let the fancy sounding name fool you, this place is as down to earth as they come. Grass roots meets hi-rise. Folk rock meets film festivals in Champaign. We know you’ll love calling this Midwest town your new home.