100 Apartments for rent in Champaign, IL

Getting a Taste of Champaign

It’s Illinois so you know it will be COLD here in the winter months. If you have dreamed of a white Christmas, this is your spot. It gets pretty warm here between June and August (in the 80s), so be sure your new pad has some working A/C.

Travel wise, this city covers all of its bases. Road warriors, bike lovers and public transit-goers can get in and around the city of Champaign in no time. Car owners can rely on I-57, I-72, I-74 to get from point A to point B. Railroad travel on the Illinois Central Railroad Line will take passengers in any and all directions. The Green and Yellowhopper bus line will bring residents throughout Champaign or you can hop on the regular ‘ol bus line and ride to your destination for $1. You can’t get much for a dollar these days, so hop on for old time’s sake.