19 Apartments For Rent Near Parkland College

27 Units Available
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
Studio
$425
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$495
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave.
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1800 sqft
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. Available 08/07/20 Recently built 3-bed, 2.5-bath home available for August! - Available for August! This professionally designed 2-story single-family duplex home invites comfort and exudes modern luxury.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
603 Creve Coeur Drive
603 Creve Coeur Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1400 sqft
603 Creve Coeur Drive Available 08/07/20 Updated 3-bed, 2-bath ranch style home available for August! - Available in August! Beautifully updated ranch just 2 blocks from Powell Park and minutes away from all the shopping and dining options on North

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Clark
506 James Street South
506 South James Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1460 sqft
Excellent location - 4 blocks from Clark Park. Updated with oak floors, stainless appliances, fireplace in living room, formal dining room. 2 large bedrooms with built-ins. Master has walk-in closet. Family room in basement. Fenced yard.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkland Ridge
2510 Covington Dr
2510 Covington Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath close to Parkland - 3 Bed 2.5 bath duplex. Close to Heritage Park and Parkland College.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3
3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1254 sqft
3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1204 W Springfield Ave
1204 West Springfield Avenue, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1204 W Springfield Ave Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom with basement! - 3 BR/1 Bath with Hardwood floors. Partially Finished basement. Attached garage. Large fenced back yard with nice deck off dining room. Washer/dryer hookups in basement.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
210 South Victor Street
210 South Victor Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Great three bedroom home located near everything in West Champaign. Updated with fresh paint, and all new stainless steel appliances. Call today 217-840-8090!

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden Hills
1317 Hedge Road
1317 Hedge Road, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
This home is available NOW! We do accept Section 8 on this home. Enjoy extra storage space in the 1 car detached garage! Located close to the shopping & restaurants on Prospect Avenue.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden Hills
1902 Diana Avenue
1902 Diana Avenue, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1630 sqft
This 3/1 has a huge extra room attached and could be used for a 4th bedroom. fenced backyard. Newer HVAC.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden Hills
1703 Joanne Ln.
1703 Joanne Lane, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
836 sqft
1703 Joanne Ln. Available 10/15/20 1703 Joanne Ln.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
3413 Stoneway Ct.
3413 Stoneway Court, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1225 sqft
3413 Stoneway Ct. Available 06/08/20 Now leasing for June! - Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath zero lot home in Boulder Ridge.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden Hills
1510 Williamsburg
1510 Williamsburg Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1036 sqft
1510 Williamsburg Available 08/10/20 Conveniently located 3-bed, 1-bath home available for August! - Available for August! This 3-bed home is centrally-located and features an updated kitchen and bath paired with in-unit washer and dryer.

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1522 West Park Avenue
1522 West Park Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1023 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th. Charming bungalow conveniently located in West Champaign. Beautifully updated kitchen and bath, formal dining room, and enclosed porch make this house a home.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3207 York Drive
3207 York Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Recently remodeled with semi open concept for kitchen and family room. Carport for covered parking

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden Hills
1411 Honeysuckle Lane
1411 Honeysuckle Lane, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1082 sqft
3/1 with fenced back yard, 1.5 car garage.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Clark
405 S Mckinley Ave
405 South Mckinley Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
405 S Mckinley Ave

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
612 West Church Street - 22
612 West Church Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 612 West Church Street - 22 in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkland Ridge
806 Compton
806 Compton Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1208 sqft
Great open concept floor plan in Parkland Ridge! First floor unit has been recently remodeled and offers 2 bedroom and 1/5 baths. Convenient location near Parkland College, bus lines, shopping and more!

