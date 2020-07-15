/
Parkland College
19 Apartments For Rent Near Parkland College
Verified
Last updated July 15
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
Studio
$425
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$495
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Last updated May 14
Boulder Ridge
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave.
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1800 sqft
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. Available 08/07/20 Recently built 3-bed, 2.5-bath home available for August! - Available for August! This professionally designed 2-story single-family duplex home invites comfort and exudes modern luxury.
Last updated July 14
603 Creve Coeur Drive
603 Creve Coeur Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1400 sqft
603 Creve Coeur Drive Available 08/07/20 Updated 3-bed, 2-bath ranch style home available for August! - Available in August! Beautifully updated ranch just 2 blocks from Powell Park and minutes away from all the shopping and dining options on North
Last updated July 15
Clark
506 James Street South
506 South James Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1460 sqft
Excellent location - 4 blocks from Clark Park. Updated with oak floors, stainless appliances, fireplace in living room, formal dining room. 2 large bedrooms with built-ins. Master has walk-in closet. Family room in basement. Fenced yard.
Last updated July 14
Parkland Ridge
2510 Covington Dr
2510 Covington Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath close to Parkland - 3 Bed 2.5 bath duplex. Close to Heritage Park and Parkland College.
Last updated July 14
Boulder Ridge
3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3
3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1254 sqft
3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL.
Last updated July 14
1204 W Springfield Ave
1204 West Springfield Avenue, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1204 W Springfield Ave Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom with basement! - 3 BR/1 Bath with Hardwood floors. Partially Finished basement. Attached garage. Large fenced back yard with nice deck off dining room. Washer/dryer hookups in basement.
Last updated July 15
210 South Victor Street
210 South Victor Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Great three bedroom home located near everything in West Champaign. Updated with fresh paint, and all new stainless steel appliances. Call today 217-840-8090!
Last updated July 15
Garden Hills
1317 Hedge Road
1317 Hedge Road, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
This home is available NOW! We do accept Section 8 on this home. Enjoy extra storage space in the 1 car detached garage! Located close to the shopping & restaurants on Prospect Avenue.
Last updated July 15
Garden Hills
1902 Diana Avenue
1902 Diana Avenue, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1630 sqft
This 3/1 has a huge extra room attached and could be used for a 4th bedroom. fenced backyard. Newer HVAC.
Last updated July 14
Garden Hills
1703 Joanne Ln.
1703 Joanne Lane, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
836 sqft
1703 Joanne Ln. Available 10/15/20 1703 Joanne Ln.
Last updated May 14
Boulder Ridge
3413 Stoneway Ct.
3413 Stoneway Court, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1225 sqft
3413 Stoneway Ct. Available 06/08/20 Now leasing for June! - Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath zero lot home in Boulder Ridge.
Last updated July 14
Garden Hills
1510 Williamsburg
1510 Williamsburg Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1036 sqft
1510 Williamsburg Available 08/10/20 Conveniently located 3-bed, 1-bath home available for August! - Available for August! This 3-bed home is centrally-located and features an updated kitchen and bath paired with in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated July 15
1522 West Park Avenue
1522 West Park Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1023 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th. Charming bungalow conveniently located in West Champaign. Beautifully updated kitchen and bath, formal dining room, and enclosed porch make this house a home.
Last updated July 15
3207 York Drive
3207 York Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Recently remodeled with semi open concept for kitchen and family room. Carport for covered parking
Last updated July 15
Garden Hills
1411 Honeysuckle Lane
1411 Honeysuckle Lane, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1082 sqft
3/1 with fenced back yard, 1.5 car garage.
Last updated April 9
Clark
405 S Mckinley Ave
405 South Mckinley Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Last updated July 15
612 West Church Street - 22
612 West Church Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
890 sqft
Last updated July 15
Parkland Ridge
806 Compton
806 Compton Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1208 sqft
Great open concept floor plan in Parkland Ridge! First floor unit has been recently remodeled and offers 2 bedroom and 1/5 baths. Convenient location near Parkland College, bus lines, shopping and more!