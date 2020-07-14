Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5316 Trautlake Dr. S. Available 08/15/20 5316 Trautlake - Beautiful Lakeside Condo, Quality Built, Extensive Oak Woodwork, custom built bookcases in 2nd floor Familyroom / Office / Loft . Huge Deck on Lake. 4 Season sunroom. Full baths to every bedroom (3 Master Bedroom suites) C-Vac, Skylites, Jennaire, Security Systems



Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $2,700 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1,350. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $2,700. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $4,050, and additional application review will be required. The property is small dog friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!! To request a showing, please complete this form: http://ccr-abt.com/our-rentals/showing-request



(RLNE5628764)