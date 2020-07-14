All apartments in Champaign County
Champaign County, IL
5316 Trautlake Dr. S.
Last updated May 14 2020

5316 Trautlake Dr. S.

5316 Trautlake Dr S · (217) 352-1234
Location

5316 Trautlake Dr S, Champaign County, IL 61822

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. · Avail. Aug 15

$1,350

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5316 Trautlake Dr. S. Available 08/15/20 5316 Trautlake - Beautiful Lakeside Condo, Quality Built, Extensive Oak Woodwork, custom built bookcases in 2nd floor Familyroom / Office / Loft . Huge Deck on Lake. 4 Season sunroom. Full baths to every bedroom (3 Master Bedroom suites) C-Vac, Skylites, Jennaire, Security Systems

Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $2,700 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1,350. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $2,700. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $4,050, and additional application review will be required. The property is small dog friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!! To request a showing, please complete this form: http://ccr-abt.com/our-rentals/showing-request

(RLNE5628764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. have any available units?
5316 Trautlake Dr. S. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. currently offering any rent specials?
5316 Trautlake Dr. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. is pet friendly.
Does 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. offer parking?
No, 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. does not offer parking.
Does 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. have a pool?
No, 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. does not have a pool.
Does 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. have accessible units?
No, 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5316 Trautlake Dr. S. does not have units with air conditioning.
