/
/
vermilion county
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:53 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Vermilion County, IL📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 206
2200 North Vermilion Street, Danville, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Features include updated elevations in process sporting new entrances making ground floor units more accessible, updated common area hallways with new secure entrance doors, new stairs and railings, tiled floors, new windows, and many new sets of
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
9 Ridgeview - Unit 203
9 Ridgeview Street, Danville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1080 sqft
9 Ridgeview Located in Danville's north metro area. This fantastic building has undergone significant updates. In this 14 unit complex we are offering a 2 bedroom 2 bath executive apartments.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
566
566 Chicago Avenue, Allerton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
Hip one bedroom, one bathroom in Des Plaines features heat, gas, and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome! Fifteen
Results within 10 miles of Vermilion County
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
109 N Main - 103
109 North Main Street, St. Joseph, IL
Studio
$1,350
1500 sqft
Commercial space available in busy downtown St Joseph, IL Mall Currently a spa that had hairdresser spots and tanning bed rooms. Laundry room , bathroom, and nail tech room included in this space. Very multi purpose. Leases for $9.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Vermilion County area include University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Parkland College, and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Champaign, Lafayette, Terre Haute, West Lafayette, and Urbana have apartments for rent.