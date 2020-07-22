Apartment List
/
IL
/
coles county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Coles County, IL

📍

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
The Metro
2204 9th Street, Charleston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$450
SIGN IN JULY AND GET AUGUST RENT FREE! ASK FOR DETAILS! THIS PRICE IS PER BEDROOM! THE METRO AT CHARLESTON – NEWLY RENOVATED MODERN APARTMENTS Offering Student and Residential Housing - All units are 2 bed 1 bath Student Rate $450/Month/Bed ($412.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Laker Landing
4213 Lakeland Boulevard, Mattoon, IL
1 Bedroom
$400
Welcome to Laker Landing! This price is for a single bedroom in a 2 bedroom unit! These super cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom units offer all of your Laker Students needs! Each bedroom has its own personal bedroom with large closets, exit door and

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Metro
2222 9th Street, Charleston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$450
SIGN IN JULY AND GET AUGUST RENT FREE! ASK FOR DETAILS! THIS PRICE IS PER BEDROOM! THE METRO AT CHARLESTON – NEWLY RENOVATED MODERN APARTMENTS Offering Student and Residential Housing - All units are 2 bed 1 bath Student Rate $450/Month/Bed ($412.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1407 Charleston Ave
1407 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL
1 Bedroom
$605
Brand new remodel available March 1, 2020. 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with complimentary WiFi internet included with rent. Building under new ownership. Excellent downtown location in the heart of the Mattoon business district.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
409 W Hayes Ave
409 West Hayes Avenue, Charleston, IL
6 Bedrooms
$375
Calling all EIU athletes! This is the home for you! 6 bedrooms/2 bathroom house located within a 2 min walking distance to O'Brien Stadium! Open floor plan with a large kitchen/dining area and a large living room! Living room comes furnished with

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1420 10th St
1420 10th Street, Charleston, IL
4 Bedrooms
$350
1420 10th Street Available 07/27/20 4 bedroom/1.5 bathroom house in a quiet, residential area in town. $350 per bedroom and pet friendly. Make this cute house a home! 217-345-6210 teigan@eiprops.com (RLNE5669072)

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1056 2nd St
1056 2nd Street, Charleston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$375
2 bed/1 bath unit for $375 per bedroom. 6 bed/2 bath unit for $275 per bedroom. Both are options here! These units are located behind Morton Park in Charleston.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
812 Taft Ave
812 Taft Avenue, Charleston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$375
812 Taft Ave Available 07/27/20 Located right off of 9th St! Close to campus! Washer and Dryer in unit! Pet Friendly! Living room comes furnished! These won't last long! Reach out today! 217-345-6210 teigan@eiprops.com (RLNE5669143)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
204 W Grant Ave
204 West Grant Avenue, Charleston, IL
4 Bedrooms
$350
4 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment within walking distance from O'Brien Stadium and Lantz Arena. Washer&Dryer in the unit. $350 per bedroom with water, trash, and lawn care included! Perfect for students! Reach out today! 217-345-6210 teigan@eiprops.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Metro
2216 9th Street, Charleston, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
SIGN IN JULY AND GET AUGUST RENT FREE! ASK FOR DETAILS! THIS PRICE IS PER BEDROOM! THE METRO AT CHARLESTON – NEWLY RENOVATED MODERN APARTMENTS Offering Student and Residential Housing - All units are 2 bed 1 bath Student Rate $450/Month/Bed ($412.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
601-605 Monroe Avenue
601 Monroe Ave, Charleston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$425
601-605 Monroe Avenue, Charleston, IL 61920 - Beautiful brick building on the square. Enjoy the park views, and square views. Each apartment is in walking distance to everything, including night life that is right around the corner.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1108 4th St Apt 5
1108 4th Street, Charleston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$425
Now leasing for 20-21 school year, starting Aug 1. Sign now, move in before school. The apartment is 2 1/2 blocks North from Eastern Illinois University Campus.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1907 10th Street - 4
1907 10th Street, Charleston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$525
650 sqft
Check out this traditional two bedroom apartment for you and your friends! Located on the second floor, you'll have plenty of room and a great overlooking view of the surrounding area.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Village Pointe
1511 Division Street, Charleston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$350
1511 Division Street Available 08/10/20 At this location we have 3 bed/2 bath units, as well as, 2 bed/2 bath units. $350 per bedroom with trash and lawn care included.
Results within 5 miles of Coles County

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
918 18 Green Bay
918 Walnut Avenue, Neoga, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Coles County?
Apartment Rentals in Coles County start at $350/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Coles County?
Some of the colleges located in the Coles County area include University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Parkland College, and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Coles County have apartments for rent?
Champaign, Terre Haute, Decatur, Urbana, and Rantoul have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILTerre Haute, INDecatur, IL
Urbana, ILRantoul, ILSullivan, IL
Charleston, ILSavoy, IL