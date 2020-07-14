All apartments in Rantoul
South Pointe Commons
South Pointe Commons

200 West Frost Avenue · (217) 339-3386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

200 West Frost Avenue, Rantoul, IL 61866

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1340A · Avail. Jul 24

$575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 1312A · Avail. Aug 7

$575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 1320A · Avail. Aug 7

$575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 4+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 310M · Avail. Aug 31

$765

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Unit 1354A · Avail. Aug 31

$800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1401B · Avail. Sep 15

$765

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Pointe Commons.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South Pointe Commons invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. South Pointe Commons provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Rantoul, IL. Our spacious three and four bedroom homes provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle. Conveniently located on the south side of Rantoul just 10 minutes from Champaign-Urbana, providing rapid access to great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, culture and religious options. South Pointe Commons is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Rantoul offers. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within a few miles of South Pointe Commons. Call or visit our professional team at South Pointe Commons for a personal tour of our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Pointe Commons have any available units?
South Pointe Commons has 10 units available starting at $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does South Pointe Commons have?
Some of South Pointe Commons's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Pointe Commons currently offering any rent specials?
South Pointe Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Pointe Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, South Pointe Commons is pet friendly.
Does South Pointe Commons offer parking?
Yes, South Pointe Commons offers parking.
Does South Pointe Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, South Pointe Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does South Pointe Commons have a pool?
No, South Pointe Commons does not have a pool.
Does South Pointe Commons have accessible units?
No, South Pointe Commons does not have accessible units.
Does South Pointe Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Pointe Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does South Pointe Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, South Pointe Commons has units with air conditioning.
