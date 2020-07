Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park on-site laundry playground parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving trash valet

Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities, a convenient location and top-notch apartment rentals, Golfview Village Apartments in Rantoul, IL is an ideal apartment community you’ll be proud to call home. We know you have a lot of choices about where to live, but you will not find anything better than Golfview! When you move in to Golfview Village, you'll experience a serene, park-like setting. We offer floor plans ranging from 2-4 bedrooms in size. And don’t forget, your pets are welcome! We are committed to providing superior customer service and modern amenities in a convenient location. Come see your new home today!