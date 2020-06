Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool

Don't miss this 3 bedroom 1.1 bath Townhome surrounded by forest preserve. Great 2 story entry with nice open floor plan . Living room has wood burning fireplace with french doors leading to outdoor patio. Huge master bedroom with cathedral ceiling and lots of closet space .Second floor laundry room. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bull or rottweiler. Pool, Clubhouse with a meeting room that can be rented for private parties, and playground. Close to I90 , shopping and restaurants.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.