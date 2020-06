Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND NEW GUT REHABBED SPACIOUS HOME IN CALUMET PARK! THIS HOME FEATURES HUGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. BRAND NEW DARK WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME AND IN ALL 3 OF THE BEDROOMS. CONTEMPORARY BATHROOM AND KITCHEN WITH STYLISH BACK SPLASH. BRAND NEW BLACK APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED. THIS HOME ALSO HAS PLENTY OF STORAGE IN THE UNFINISHED BASEMENT AND ATTIC AS WELL AS A HUGE FENCED BACK YARD AND GARAGE. CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING, ACCEPTING 3 BED VOUCHERS!