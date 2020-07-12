168 Apartments for rent in Burr Ridge, IL with parking
Burr Ridge got its name from a group of bur oaks located on a ridge overlooking the city. The original residents evidently weren't too hot at spelling, as they added a second 'r' that isn't present in the name of the tree.
Burr Ridge, IL, is surrounded by so many green and gently rolling hills, you could easily forget that it is only a 25-minute drive from downtown Chicago. That's great news if you like to spend your weekends walking the pleasant green shores of the Des Plaines River, but know that you have to get back to your desk on Monday morning. This suburb, which was home to roughly 10,500 people at the time of the 2010 census, pretty much has it all when it comes to location -- and, as real estate agents will tell you, location is king when it comes to choosing a home. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burr Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.