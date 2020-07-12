Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

168 Apartments for rent in Burr Ridge, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burr Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12
4 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
501 Ambriance Drive
501 Ambriance Drive, Burr Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
9990 sqft
EXQUISITE BRICK CUSTOM HOME IN COVETED AMBRIANCE GATED COMMUNITY. THIS IS A TRUE MASTERPIECE SET ON A THE BEST WATERFRONT INTERIOR LOT IN THE DEVELOPMENT. FEATURING 5 BEDROOMS AND 5.2 BATHS.

1 of 63

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
6501 South County Line Road
6501 South County Line Road, Burr Ridge, IL
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
30097 sqft
An exquisite mansion awaits you. This incredibly designed estate features details from a variety of inspirations. Jerusalem limestone, White House flooring. 30,000+ sq ft of spectacular living & entertaining area +15,000 sq.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive
801 Village Center Dr, Burr Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1237 sqft
Everything imaginable right outside your front door You will LOVE living here! This large 2bed/ 2bath second floor unit faces west and features granite countertops, open floor plan, huge walk in closets, in-unit washer and dryer and a balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Burr Ridge
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12
46 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
5740 Concord Ln
5740 Concord Lane, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
Spacious 1-Bedroom Condo Hardwood Floors New Appliances In Unit Washer/Dryer Walking Distance from Grocery, Parks, Schools, Shopping Bus Stop on Corner 1-Mile from Clarendon Hills Train Depot Private Parking Space 1st Floor Utilities Included

1 of 35

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
129 Acacia Circle
129 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1664 sqft
Simply gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bdrs and 2 baths unit located on the 2 nd floor.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
829 South Monroe Street
829 South Monroe Street, Hinsdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1160 sqft
Totally renovated! Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 baths ranch, 2 fabulous newer kitchen and baths, best location near ALL schools, walk to The Community House. Good credit a must. Pets may be acceptable with pet deposit. Av Must use lessor's lease.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
125 Acacia Circle
125 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Sixth floor condo with all the modern finishes in a property with indoor and outdoor pools AND fitness center. Newly remodeled Clubhouse, Billiard room/game room, library/reading room, beautiful grounds for walking. No smoking. No dogs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
119 Village Road
119 Village Road, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
TOTALLY REMODELED RENTAL IN GOWER SCHOOL DISTRICT. LARGE NEWER KITCHEN (2015) WITH NEWER APPLIANCES (2015), CABINETS, FLOORS & COUNTER TOPS. GREAT LAUNDRY ROOM, NEWER BATHS, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWER CARPET. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE W/ LOFT AREA.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1410 49th Court South
1410 49th Pl South, Western Springs, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Move-in ready - Executive care free living in this stunning & sophisticated end unit Townhome in prestigious Western Springs Commonwealth community. New carpet throughout and freshly painted.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
14 Charleston Road
14 Charleston Road, Hinsdale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4432 sqft
Gorgeous spacious updated home on the Grand Charleston Parkway. The house has beautiful crown molding, large living room, dining room and family room on the main level. One full bath and a powder room are also on the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
121 68th Street
121 68th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1386 sqft
Darien is a nice place to live, especially when one has an opportunity to rent this three bedroom,two bath Cape Cod with a basement, one and a half car garage, with a driveway that can easily accommodate four automobiles.

1 of 36

Last updated October 16
1 Unit Available
215 RODGERS Court
215 Rodgers Dr, Willowbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
COME SEE OUR FRESH NEW LOOK. RARELY AVAILABLE BARCELONA HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED! WELCOMING COURTYARD, 2-STORY FOYER OPENS TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH CURVED ARCHES TO SEPARATE DINING ROOM.

1 of 25

Last updated March 12
1 Unit Available
5804 South BODIN Street
5804 S Bodin St, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2214 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL VACATION EVERYDAY LIFESTYLE WITH RUTH LAKE WATERFRONT OVERLOOKING THE PRIVATE GOLF CLUB! THIS DRESSLER BUILT RANCH W/WALK-OUT BASEMENT OFFERS MUCH NEW--CARPETING, PAINT, APPLIANCES! THERE IS EASY ENTERTAINING WITH LARGE OPEN LIVING
Results within 5 miles of Burr Ridge
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12
$
9 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12
$
36 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,490
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
980 sqft
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12
3 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
509 E 31st St B
509 East 31st Street, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Grange Park 2br heated w/garage - Property Id: 130611 Sunny garden unit by Robinhood Park, updated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bath, good size bedrooms with generous closets and ceiling fans, laminate flooring throughout, unit painted in

1 of 11

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
335 Park Ave
335 Park Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1100 sqft
Residential Home - Property Id: 211101 2/bed 1/bath Great Town Top schools Walk to METRA Train Full basement great storage or TV/Play room Attached 1/car garage Huge Yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
288 Oxford Avenue 3
288 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
630 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 247009 Large 1 bedroom apartment. 1st floor. New laminate wood flooring can be installed if desired; otherwise carpet. Quick video of space available upon request. 2 story apartment complex with 15 units.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
624 South 6th Avenue
624 6th Avenue, La Grange, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 624 South 6th Avenue in La Grange. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Brook Forest
2 Heather Lane
2 Heather Lane, Oak Brook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3905 sqft
Rarely Available Rental in Oakbrook. 5+1 Br, 4.1 Ba, Fin Basement w/ bath. Recent updates include painting, bath and kitchen upodates, hardwood flooring and more..
City Guide for Burr Ridge, IL

Burr Ridge got its name from a group of bur oaks located on a ridge overlooking the city. The original residents evidently weren't too hot at spelling, as they added a second 'r' that isn't present in the name of the tree.

Burr Ridge, IL, is surrounded by so many green and gently rolling hills, you could easily forget that it is only a 25-minute drive from downtown Chicago. That's great news if you like to spend your weekends walking the pleasant green shores of the Des Plaines River, but know that you have to get back to your desk on Monday morning. This suburb, which was home to roughly 10,500 people at the time of the 2010 census, pretty much has it all when it comes to location -- and, as real estate agents will tell you, location is king when it comes to choosing a home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burr Ridge, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burr Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

