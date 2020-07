501 Ambriance Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

EXQUISITE BRICK CUSTOM HOME IN COVETED AMBRIANCE GATED COMMUNITY. THIS IS A TRUE MASTERPIECE SET ON A THE BEST WATERFRONT INTERIOR LOT IN THE DEVELOPMENT. FEATURING 5 BEDROOMS AND 5.2 BATHS. LOVELY 2 STORY FOYER WITH SHOWSTOPPER STAIRCASE & MARBLE FLOORS. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH FIREPLACE AND LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH. GOURMET WHITE KITCHEN FILLED WITH SUNLIGHT AND OVERLOOKING THE BACKYARD. EXPANSIVE 2 STORY FAMILY ROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL WET BAR TO ENTERTAIN IN STYLE. 3 ENSUITE BEDROOMS ON SECOND FLOOR BOASTING VOLUME CEILINGS, HIGH END FIXTURES AND WALK IN CLOSETS. SPECTACULAR WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL WITH ROOM FOR EVERYONE AND GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH FULL KITCHEN, EXPANSIVE DINING AREA, SEPARATE BAR WITH BEVERAGE REFRIGERATOR, REC ROOM, GAME ROOM, FULL BATH AND EXERCISE ROOM. WALK OUT TO EXPANSIVE MULTI-LEVEL PATIOS WITH WATER VIEWS AND PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED BACK YARD. PRIME INTERIOR LOCATION. CLOSE TO ALL THE AMAZING RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & EXPRESSWAYS.