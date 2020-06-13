193 Apartments for rent in Brookfield, IL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4520 Elm 2S
4520 Elm Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Brookfield nicely updated 2br heated - Property Id: 291519 Remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets and marble backsplash, updated bath, laminate flooring, large double closets in bedrooms and bonus walk-in in master bedroom, balcony, window

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4517 Park Ave
4517 Park Avenue, Brookfield, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
2BR balcony - Property Id: 267031 $300 OFF RENT VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE, MONTHLY SECURITY DEPOSIT PAYMENTS AVAILABLE! Very spacious two bedroom on a quiet street in Brookfield, with BALCONY hardwood floors, large closet, updated kitchen with
Results within 1 mile of Brookfield
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17 South Madison Avenue
17 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1504 sqft
Beautiful one of a kind greystone just a minutes walk to Downtown La Grange restaurants and shops! This spacious loft-like rowhome is full of character with newly stained hardwood floors, brand new cabinets, spiral staircases, exposed brick walls,

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
300 South Madison Avenue
300 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3320 sqft
No greater way to experience La Grange Living! Luxury Rental Opportunity! Get a taste of our urban suburban community in this show stopping Victorian on an oversized large corner lot, 3 blocks from town and top rated Cossitt Elementary School.
Results within 5 miles of Brookfield
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
Meticulously maintained and elegant 4,000 SQ FT home nestled on an extra wide lot within the charming treelined streets of Oak Park.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Vacant and ready for a safe and clean home viewing experience! This two bedroom bungalow in Historic Oak Park has hardwood flooring and natural trimwork throughout. The spacious living room leads to the formal dining room with built-in buffet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
410 Thomas Avenue - 2
410 Thomas Ave, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
838 sqft
FOREST PARK ONE (1) BED, ONE (1) BATH newly renovated apartment. Updated kitchen and bath. Granite counter tops. Modern accent lighting. Hardwood floors. Heat, trash, & water paid by Landlord. Electric & cooking gas paid by tenant.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
515 South Boulevard 1W
515 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
515 South Boulevard - Property Id: 198539 2 bedroom in Vintage Oak Park building. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout. Parking-Heat-Appliances included. On site laundry.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7234 West North Avenue
7234 North Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
Studio
$899
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
HUNT: Spend your mornings sipping on coffee in the penthouse with downtown views and your evenings in Elmwood Park "circle" at walking distance with shopping and trendy restaurants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 N. Ridgeland Ave.
312 North Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3682 sqft
Modern Amenities surrounded by Vintage Charm! - If you love modern design, historic architecture, & have an eye for detail, you wont want to miss 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Parks Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
910 Lyman Ave
910 South Lyman Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
Tired of paying bills? Pay for only rent of $950 and electricity. .

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Village
1 Unit Available
804 S 15th Ave
804 S 15th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Apartment features hardwood floors thru-out, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled bathrooms, decorative lighting and central air and heat. On-site laundry room & off-street parking on a private. lot.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E
1420 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
2000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 Br, 1.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1018 North 10th Avenue
1018 North 10th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2595 sqft
Beautiful Rental Home! custom built in 2005. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, new ceramic floor in the kitchen. 1st floor in-law suite with private handicap accessible bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
7422 Madison Street
7422 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
434 Clinton Place - 603, Unit 603
434 Clinton Place, River Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1060 sqft
River Forest 1 bedroom, 1 bath renovated condominium rental. Harwood type floors throughout, White shaker cabinets, carrara marble countertops, Designer series appliances, ample closet space and high end finishes.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
904 Thomas Avenue
904 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2187 sqft
Available now! Spacious home in great Forest Park location - close to Blue Line CTA, park district, pool, parks, and more! Gutted and re-built in 2004, the first floor features hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen w/

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
134 Marengo Street
134 Marengo Ave, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Rarely available charming & spacious 2 story loft condo. First floor offers Living Room and Dining Room with wood laminate floors and large windows. Kitchen includes oven/range, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
City Guide for Brookfield, IL

The comedy play "The Merchant Prince of Cornville" was written by Samuel Eberly Gross, the property developer who founded Brookfield, Illinois.

Situated in Cook County, Brookfield is only a 20-minute drive from downtown Chicago. The neighborhood dates back to the 1880s when Samuel Eberly Gross -- a Chicago lawyer and writer turned real estate developer -- realized the potential of the area. Gross invested in building lots that he began buying up along either side of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad. This was primarily land that had either been wooded or owned by farmers with small holdings. Originally called Grossdale, the developer used his skills in literature to successfully market the area, and it has remained a popular and vibrant place to live ever since. Today, the most historic building in Brookfield is the central train station that dates back to this time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brookfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brookfield, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brookfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

