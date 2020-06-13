193 Apartments for rent in Brookfield, IL with balcony
The comedy play "The Merchant Prince of Cornville" was written by Samuel Eberly Gross, the property developer who founded Brookfield, Illinois.
Situated in Cook County, Brookfield is only a 20-minute drive from downtown Chicago. The neighborhood dates back to the 1880s when Samuel Eberly Gross -- a Chicago lawyer and writer turned real estate developer -- realized the potential of the area. Gross invested in building lots that he began buying up along either side of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad. This was primarily land that had either been wooded or owned by farmers with small holdings. Originally called Grossdale, the developer used his skills in literature to successfully market the area, and it has remained a popular and vibrant place to live ever since. Today, the most historic building in Brookfield is the central train station that dates back to this time.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brookfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.