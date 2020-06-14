91 Apartments for rent in Bensenville, IL with gym
1 of 26
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 29
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 12
1 of 31
1 of 11
1 of 25
1 of 26
1 of 38
1 of 32
1 of 17
1 of 3
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 39
1 of 39
1 of 41
1 of 31
1 of 26
1 of 31
1 of 24
"Do you hear St. Louis Slim lost a leg / He just outside Bensenville / For some damn reason he was riding on the bumpers - act like a young man will / And now the last we spoke he was going down to Memphis, said he got himself a girl." (-Seasick Steve, "St. Louis Slim")
Bensen started life as a small town named Tioga, but the name was soon scrapped in favor of New Benzen. Originally settled by Germans in 1873, the town was named after their hometown of Bezen. When the post office was built, however, the name was modified to avoid confusion with a nearby town, Benson. Voila! Bensenville was born. Eventually. Got all that? Welcome to Bensenville!
Having trouble with Craigslist Bensenville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bensenville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.