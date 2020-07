Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking cc payments e-payments online portal

Welcome to Lake Christine Village Apartments, where our friendly staff is here to help with your every need.









Lake Christine Villages comfortable apartments feature floor plans that cater to your busy lifestyle with private balconies, oversized windows, high speed internet access and washer and dryer hook-ups in every apartment home. You can also enjoy our lushly landscaped grounds or relax next to our sparkling pool.









When you make Lake Christine Village Apartments you home, youll be minutes away from corporate world headquarters, great dining and entertainment opportunities, hospitals, schools and historic downtown Belleville.









The Lake Christine Village Apartments We Care philosophy offers our residents constant attention to every detail of their community. We have a 24-hour emergency maintenance service which guarantees fast and complete maintenance repairs so you can relax. Come see for yourself all that Lake Christine has to offer.