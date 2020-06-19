All apartments in Belleville
2753 Cedar Grove Dr

2753 Cedar Grove Drive · (618) 402-4690
Location

2753 Cedar Grove Drive, Belleville, IL 62221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Green Mount Manor - Property Id: 125779

Green Mount Manor is a beautiful community with easy access to restaurants and shopping. Direct access to highway 64 just minutes from 255. This home is located in the prestigious Mascoutah School District. In fact, it is only 1/2 a mile to Wingate Elementary School! Enjoy the open concept 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch plan. House includes washer/dryer and fridge. This is a NO SMOKING, no-pet home. This property is not eligible for Section 8. Tenant is responsible for utilities: water, sewer, trash & electric and yard maintenance. Application fee required. $45.00 per adult 18 years of age and older. Credit terms 620 score, criminal, rental and employment will be verified. Ready for move in! DO NOT MISS OUT on calling this house home!

Schools
Elementary School: MASCOUTAH DIST 19
High School: Mascoutah
Middle School: MASCOUTAH DIST 19
School District: Mascoutah DIST 19
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125779
Property Id 125779

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5775460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

