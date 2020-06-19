2753 Cedar Grove Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Available 07/01/20 Green Mount Manor - Property Id: 125779



Green Mount Manor is a beautiful community with easy access to restaurants and shopping. Direct access to highway 64 just minutes from 255. This home is located in the prestigious Mascoutah School District. In fact, it is only 1/2 a mile to Wingate Elementary School! Enjoy the open concept 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch plan. House includes washer/dryer and fridge. This is a NO SMOKING, no-pet home. This property is not eligible for Section 8. Tenant is responsible for utilities: water, sewer, trash & electric and yard maintenance. Application fee required. $45.00 per adult 18 years of age and older. Credit terms 620 score, criminal, rental and employment will be verified. Ready for move in! DO NOT MISS OUT on calling this house home!



Schools

Elementary School: MASCOUTAH DIST 19

High School: Mascoutah

Middle School: MASCOUTAH DIST 19

School District: Mascoutah DIST 19

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125779

Property Id 125779



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5775460)