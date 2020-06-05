All apartments in Barrington Hills
Barrington Hills, IL
359 South Bateman Circle
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:17 AM

359 South Bateman Circle

359 Bateman Circle · (847) 421-2836
Location

359 Bateman Circle, Barrington Hills, IL 60010

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6698 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular Colonial Estate rental (avail. July 1, 2020) in prestigious Barrington Hills on 5.8 manicured acres featuring luxury pool, spa & waterfall, patio, inviting Pergola porch, stunning landscaping, spacious 1,650 SF, 3-stall barn, fencing, paddocks, bonus 2-car garage (5 total garages), finished basement and more. Awe-inspiring wrap-around porch and warm gracious details are featured throughout this exquisite home encompassing 6,600 SF, 15 Rooms, 5 BRs, 4.1 BAs, two Master Suites, volume ceilings, extensive moldings, sweeping staircase & superb floor plan for today's living. Open gourmet Kitchen equipped with upscale SS appliances including Wolf, SubZero, Miele plays center stage to the breakfast, hearth & FR. Outdoor FP, front & back staircase, 2 laundry rooms. Ideal location on quiet lane is steps from Forest Preserve & riding trails. Max 2 horses allowed at $350/month per horse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 South Bateman Circle have any available units?
359 South Bateman Circle has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 359 South Bateman Circle have?
Some of 359 South Bateman Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 South Bateman Circle currently offering any rent specials?
359 South Bateman Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 South Bateman Circle pet-friendly?
No, 359 South Bateman Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barrington Hills.
Does 359 South Bateman Circle offer parking?
Yes, 359 South Bateman Circle does offer parking.
Does 359 South Bateman Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 359 South Bateman Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 South Bateman Circle have a pool?
Yes, 359 South Bateman Circle has a pool.
Does 359 South Bateman Circle have accessible units?
No, 359 South Bateman Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 359 South Bateman Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 359 South Bateman Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 359 South Bateman Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 359 South Bateman Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
