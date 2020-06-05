359 South Bateman Circle

Amenities

Spectacular Colonial Estate rental (avail. July 1, 2020) in prestigious Barrington Hills on 5.8 manicured acres featuring luxury pool, spa & waterfall, patio, inviting Pergola porch, stunning landscaping, spacious 1,650 SF, 3-stall barn, fencing, paddocks, bonus 2-car garage (5 total garages), finished basement and more. Awe-inspiring wrap-around porch and warm gracious details are featured throughout this exquisite home encompassing 6,600 SF, 15 Rooms, 5 BRs, 4.1 BAs, two Master Suites, volume ceilings, extensive moldings, sweeping staircase & superb floor plan for today's living. Open gourmet Kitchen equipped with upscale SS appliances including Wolf, SubZero, Miele plays center stage to the breakfast, hearth & FR. Outdoor FP, front & back staircase, 2 laundry rooms. Ideal location on quiet lane is steps from Forest Preserve & riding trails. Max 2 horses allowed at $350/month per horse.