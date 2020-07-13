Apartment List
/
IL
/
arlington heights
/
apartments under 1200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 AM

76 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Arlington Heights, IL

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2214 S Goebbert Rd 376
2214 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
Unit 376 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo - located near I90 - Property Id: 305869 - Open eat kitchen with breakfast bar - Large master bedroom with huge closet - Ceramic tile kitchen, six panel doors and recessed lighting - Outdoor pool next to

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1519 North Windsor drive 309
1519 North Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
Arlington Heights 1 Bed / Parking Included - Property Id: 312220 Top floor unit. Hardwood flooring throughout. Laundry in building. Stainless steel appliances. Cats allowed. Spacious layout with lots of natural light.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
400 W Rand Rd B302
400 North Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1 Bedroom Luxury Apartment - Property Id: 306100 Recently Updated 1 bedroom apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357
2222 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Awesome place, must see !!!!! - This place is a perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Condo, neatly Painted recently, recent Hardwood Flooring, Carpet throughout, recently laid Kitchen Flooring & Granite Kitchen Counter Top, SS Appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
603 East Falcon Drive
603 East Falcon Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 603 East Falcon Drive in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
19 E Palatine Rd 2B
19 E Palatine Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM WITH 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 268474 Available May 1st All new laminate flooring New appliances New paint High rated school district 2 car parkings Extra storage room In building laundry Walking distance to shopping and restaurants Close
Results within 1 mile of Arlington Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
22 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$912
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
20 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
$
9 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$931
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1471 North Winslowe Drive
1471 Winslowe Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Nice, clean, freshly painted and well maintained 2nd floor unit overlooking pretty views of the courtyard. Has newer light fixtures, dishwasher, granite countertops in the kitchen and laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1217 S. Forums Ct. - 1C
1217 Forums Court, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
Clean and spacious One bedroom apartment on the 1st floor. Large patio. Well maintained Forums Apartment with Tennis Courts and Swimming Pool. Must See!! No Pets Please.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2249 NICHOLS Road
2249 Nichols Road, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
This home is move in ready for even the pickiest tenants! Beautiful laminate floors and stainless steel appliances! Water views from your kitchen window! Private patio! Ample Parking! Washer, dryer and storage just off the kitchen! No stairs!

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 11:03am
1 Unit Available
1375 N Winslowe Dr
1375 Winslowe Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Great location, next to major shopping centers and quick access to Rand/53. Convenient in unit laundry, balcony with great view,Bedroom with walk in closet. All amenities included only pay electric.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1222 Long Valley Dr., - 2A
1222 East Long Valley Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
No carpet! Rent including cooking gas, hot&cold water, heat and 2 parking spots. Full time handyman services. No dogs allowed in this complex by association

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2 VILLA VERDE Drive
2 Villa Verde Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
775 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 1 BEDROOM WITH BALCONY. WILL BE COMPLETELY REMODELED: NEW KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER, APPLIANCES, BATHROOM, WOOD LIKE LAMINATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington Heights
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
19 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
32 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$899
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.

July 2020 Arlington Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Heights Rent Report. Arlington Heights rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Arlington Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Heights Rent Report. Arlington Heights rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arlington Heights rents declined significantly over the past month

Arlington Heights rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington Heights stand at $1,240 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,459 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Arlington Heights' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Arlington Heights over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arlington Heights

    As rents have fallen significantly in Arlington Heights, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arlington Heights is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Arlington Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,459 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Arlington Heights fell significantly over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arlington Heights than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Arlington Heights is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Arlington Heights 1 BedroomsArlington Heights 2 BedroomsArlington Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArlington Heights 3 BedroomsArlington Heights Accessible ApartmentsArlington Heights Apartments under $1,000Arlington Heights Apartments under $1,200
    Arlington Heights Apartments under $1,300Arlington Heights Apartments with BalconyArlington Heights Apartments with GarageArlington Heights Apartments with GymArlington Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArlington Heights Apartments with ParkingArlington Heights Apartments with Pool
    Arlington Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerArlington Heights Cheap PlacesArlington Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Heights Furnished ApartmentsArlington Heights Luxury PlacesArlington Heights Pet Friendly PlacesArlington Heights Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
    Oak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, IL
    Woodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, IL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Central Business District

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College