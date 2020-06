Amenities

Large showroom in this all brick commercial space with a large shop area, two overhead loading doors and two office spaces all on main level. Lower level has additional storage/shop area and one overhead door access. IDOT traffic count at over 12,000. Total square footage for both levels is over 7900 square feet. Property includes all lots. New electric service 2015, roof 2012, asphalt 2014. Agent Related to Seller.