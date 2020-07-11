63 Kelsey Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Welcome to a rental that exudes peaceful surroundings, tucked away in a quiet court behind the best shopping of the Randall Rd Corridor and location to Jacobs High School you can find! Light pours throughout the over 2400 square feet of living space and enjoys views of the nature reserve from all three floors, including the walkout basement! Awake in the master bedroom with the sunrise. The master en suite features vaulted ceilings, a large bump out for extra space, 2 closets plus a linen closet, dual sinks and a stand alone shower! In addition to the 2 bedrooms on the second floor, the loft makes a great hangout space or separate office. 2nd story laundry makes chores easy! The kitchen offers ample storage space in the 42" cabinets, full pantry cabinet and has newer stainless appliances! In the walkout basement, find a wonderful space for options to have a separate living space complete with the 3rd full bathroom! Guest parking is easily accessible too! Carpet professionally cleaned. NO PETS, no exceptions! Exceptional credit is preferred!