Algonquin, IL
63 Kelsey Court
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

63 Kelsey Court

63 Kelsey Court · (847) 483-4772
Location

63 Kelsey Court, Algonquin, IL 60102
Winding Creek of Algonquin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2467 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Welcome to a rental that exudes peaceful surroundings, tucked away in a quiet court behind the best shopping of the Randall Rd Corridor and location to Jacobs High School you can find! Light pours throughout the over 2400 square feet of living space and enjoys views of the nature reserve from all three floors, including the walkout basement! Awake in the master bedroom with the sunrise. The master en suite features vaulted ceilings, a large bump out for extra space, 2 closets plus a linen closet, dual sinks and a stand alone shower! In addition to the 2 bedrooms on the second floor, the loft makes a great hangout space or separate office. 2nd story laundry makes chores easy! The kitchen offers ample storage space in the 42" cabinets, full pantry cabinet and has newer stainless appliances! In the walkout basement, find a wonderful space for options to have a separate living space complete with the 3rd full bathroom! Guest parking is easily accessible too! Carpet professionally cleaned. NO PETS, no exceptions! Exceptional credit is preferred!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Kelsey Court have any available units?
63 Kelsey Court has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Kelsey Court have?
Some of 63 Kelsey Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Kelsey Court currently offering any rent specials?
63 Kelsey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Kelsey Court pet-friendly?
No, 63 Kelsey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Algonquin.
Does 63 Kelsey Court offer parking?
Yes, 63 Kelsey Court offers parking.
Does 63 Kelsey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Kelsey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Kelsey Court have a pool?
No, 63 Kelsey Court does not have a pool.
Does 63 Kelsey Court have accessible units?
No, 63 Kelsey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Kelsey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Kelsey Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Kelsey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Kelsey Court does not have units with air conditioning.
