6 Queensbury Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry. There's both a kitchen eating area and a formal dining room. Kitchen is open to spacious family room with fireplace. Private master suite with vaulted ceiling! Master Bath with dual sinks, separate shower & tub. Also 2 closets and one is enormous. Two of the extra bedrooms each have walk-in closets! Neutral color palatte throughout. Newer Paint. Newer Carpet. White woodwork and 6-panel doors. Convenient first floor laundry. Huge unfinished basement for your storage or play area. Big 3-car attached garage. Enormous backyard is fenced and has a newer deck. All this and nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perfect location is close to everything you want. Top-Rated Huntley schools! Requirements: 650+ Credit Score; Proof of Sufficient Income; No Smoking on premises; Prefer no pets (no "threatening" or "mixed" breeds) but will consider pets on case-by-case basis. *Pets require additional rent and/or pet deposit. Monthly rent will be direct deposited. Tenant will pay FIRST month's rent, LAST month's rent and SECURITY DEPOSIT upon lease signing. Landlord prefers long-term tenants. Looking for an end-of-June or early-July possession date.