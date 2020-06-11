All apartments in Algonquin
6 Queensbury Court

Location

6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL 60102
Prestwicke

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2530 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry. There's both a kitchen eating area and a formal dining room. Kitchen is open to spacious family room with fireplace. Private master suite with vaulted ceiling! Master Bath with dual sinks, separate shower & tub. Also 2 closets and one is enormous. Two of the extra bedrooms each have walk-in closets! Neutral color palatte throughout. Newer Paint. Newer Carpet. White woodwork and 6-panel doors. Convenient first floor laundry. Huge unfinished basement for your storage or play area. Big 3-car attached garage. Enormous backyard is fenced and has a newer deck. All this and nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perfect location is close to everything you want. Top-Rated Huntley schools! Requirements: 650+ Credit Score; Proof of Sufficient Income; No Smoking on premises; Prefer no pets (no "threatening" or "mixed" breeds) but will consider pets on case-by-case basis. *Pets require additional rent and/or pet deposit. Monthly rent will be direct deposited. Tenant will pay FIRST month's rent, LAST month's rent and SECURITY DEPOSIT upon lease signing. Landlord prefers long-term tenants. Looking for an end-of-June or early-July possession date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Queensbury Court have any available units?
6 Queensbury Court has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Queensbury Court have?
Some of 6 Queensbury Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Queensbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Queensbury Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Queensbury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Queensbury Court is pet friendly.
Does 6 Queensbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 6 Queensbury Court does offer parking.
Does 6 Queensbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Queensbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Queensbury Court have a pool?
No, 6 Queensbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 6 Queensbury Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Queensbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Queensbury Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Queensbury Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Queensbury Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Queensbury Court does not have units with air conditioning.
