Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Adorable townhome located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping and restaurants. Enjoy the park-like setting outside your front door. The bright open floor plan offers plenty of natural light. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings flow into the large dining area and eat-in kitchen with bay window and sliding glass door overlooking your own deck. Sunfilled bedrooms with a convenient second floor laundry room. English basement features a cozy family room which could be used as a bedroom/office. 2 car attached garage for parking and plenty of storage. Credit score of 700+ & background check required.