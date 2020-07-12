Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

303 Apartments for rent in Addison, IL with parking

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
140 North Auburn Hills Lane
140 Auburn Hills Lane, Addison, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2030 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 140 North Auburn Hills Lane in Addison. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
630 N Lincoln St
630 N Lincoln Ave, Addison, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Large 2Bed 1Bath Available Now in Addision - Property Id: 235385 Beautiful Large 2 bed 1 bath. Hardwood floors. Large newer windows. AC in the living room. Large eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Laundry in the building. 2 parking spots included.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1275 West LAKE Street
1275 West Lake Street, Addison, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Gorgeous Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom spacious condo near all transportation, shopping and restaurants with INDOOR HEATED GARAGE and IN UNIT LAUNDRY!!! Spacious bedrooms, master suite with walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Morningside Dr B
314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487 Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.

Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
640 West Terrace Street
640 West Terrace Street, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Nicely updated move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large yard for entertaining. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bulls or Rottweilers.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
315 Creekside C
315 Creekside Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.

Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
425 Judson Street
425 Judson Street, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1483 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
481 KNOLLWOOD Drive
481 Knollwood Drive, Wood Dale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1714 sqft
BY FAR THE BEST CUSTOM BRICK RANCH IN PRESTIGIOUS ROYAL OAKS SUBDIVISION. THIS UPDATED HOME WITH A FINISHED ART FILLED BASEMENT BOASTING A WET BAR AREA AND PARADISIAC BACKYARD WITH MANICURED PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING IS FINALLY AVAILABLE FOR SALE.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
16 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
19 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1440 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 2200 Grace Apartment Homes in Lombard, IL 60148 feature spacious homes, dishwasher, GE appliances, wood flooring, central AC, and patio or balcony.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
47 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1400 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,433
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
17 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
24 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
73 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Addison, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Addison apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

