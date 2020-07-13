/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
34 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rathdrum, ID
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14859 N. Nixon Loop
14859 North Nixon Loop, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
14859 N. Nixon Loop Available 08/01/20 Duplex 3 bed 2.5 bath with lots of upgrades - This dupex is located in the growing community of Rathdrum close to restaurants, schools and easy access to Hwy 41. 1 year old construction.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7530 W Division St Unit 1
7530 W Division St, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
A three bed,2.5 bath avaible in Rathdrum Idaho. This home is pet friendly with a non refudable pet fee of $250. It comes with laundry hook ups or $40 extra a month to rent a washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Rathdrum
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
25 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
86 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
4 Units Available
Villas at Hayden North
574 West Mogul Loop, Kootenai County, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Villas at Hayen North! This community is located on 574 W. Mogul Loop, Hayden ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1198 sqft
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 05:34am
8 Units Available
Residence at Tullamore
3160 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,125
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
4 Units Available
Bel Cielo Phase II
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1241 sqft
Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
3 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1891 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterford
3414 Thorndale Loop
3414 West Thorndale Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1472 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5895522)
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12116 W Wellington Ave
12116 West Wellington Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1808 sqft
12116 W Wellington Ave Available 08/05/20 Year old Craftsman Home in Crown Pointe Estates! - Have you ever dreamed about living in a new home in a new neighborhood? Don't let this chance pass you by! Enjoy this beautiful craftsman home in Crown
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 W Larkspur Ct
105 Larkspur Court, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1296 sqft
105 W Larkspur Ct Available 08/10/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w/Fenced Backyard & Storage Shed Near Golf Course - Pleasant little 3 bed 2 bath home in west Post Falls located in the Rose Estates off of North Spokane Street.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2335 N Coolwater Dr
2335 North Cool Water Drive, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1892 sqft
2335 N Coolwater Dr Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Fieldstone! - Amazing upgrades await in this two story home located in the Fieldstone at Prairie Falls Neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Rathdrum
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
3 Units Available
Garden Park
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
47 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1221 sqft
Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
4 Units Available
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
Riverview Villas
4034 W Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1146 sqft
Enjoy convenience and comfort at River View Collection. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 2 at 07:48pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7469 Barbie Street
7469 N Barbie St, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1875 sqft
Welcome Home! - You will not want to miss out on this wonderful home in Legacy Place in Coeur d’Alene. This home boasts approximately 1875 square feet of living space, and includes an attached garage, fenced back yard, and fireplace.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9934 N Circle Dr.
9934 North Circle Drive, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1857 sqft
9934 N Circle Dr.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1950 W Bellerive Lane #203
1950 Bellerive Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1277 sqft
1950 W Bellerive Lane - #203 Available 08/27/20 BELLERIVE CONDO (VH#24) - Bellerive is Coeur d’Alene’s most desirable new waterfront community.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
405 W Emma Ave
405 West Emma Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
405 W Emma Ave Available 07/20/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON EMMA (APP#94) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** (RLNE4937355)
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
89 E Walrose Lp
89 East Walrose Loop, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
89 E Walrose Lp Available 09/04/20 Nicely upgraded 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on a Corner Lot in Hayden - A spacious floor plan and nice built-ins make this double wide mobile the perfect place to call home! Located on a corner lot in a nice park in Hayden